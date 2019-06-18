Investor Michael Farr: The Fed's fine-tuning of every economic soft patch must eventually must end

Jerome Powell, chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve, speaks during a press conference following the Federal Open Market Committee meeting in Washington, D.C., May 1, 2019. Anna Moneymaker | Bloomberg | Getty Images

It's rare that I feel that both the Federal Reserve and Wall Street are wrong, but I do now. In a business where one is perpetually among the humbled or about to be humbled, my position is totally uncomfortable. The U.S. economy appears to be growing at a respectable and relatively stable pace, especially when compared to the rest of the developed world. Interest rates are low. Inflation is tame to non-existent. Unemployment is 3.6%, which also means that 96.4% of the available workforce has a job. There are headwinds and weak points as well, to be sure: the rate of economic growth is slowing, predictably, after a year that was juiced by a heavy dose of fiscal stimulus. Government trade and immigration policies are inhibiting corporate investment and therefore economic growth. This is not a surging, robust economy, but it isn't awful. In recent weeks, as trade negotiations with China deteriorated and threats of new tariffs on Mexican imports riled markets that hate to be surprised, we learned that the economy created significantly fewer jobs over the past three months than had been expected. Talking heads rushed to the microphone to lament the stalling economy and call for help from the Federal Reserve. Shockingly (facetiousness intended), as if Pavlov had just rung the bell, James Bullard and Chair Jerome Powell responded with pledges of fidelity and support and easier money. And true to form, stock investors reacted with reckless abandon, emboldened by the Fed support that has been so dependable over the past ten years.

Fed made a mistake

I think the Fed's most recent round of reassurance was a significant mistake. I believe the Fed should have said that it reacts to hard data and not tariff threats that get erased before they ever get enacted. The Fed should stay in its lane, focused on its dual mandates of maximum employment and price stability. Unemployment is 3.6%. It doesn't get any fuller. Take a bow Mr. Powell and be quiet. Wait for the data. Wait for the whites of weakness' eyes. You just fired wildly into the night. While these remarks aren't fatal, they promised markets a rose garden that, if delivered, could cause the sort of bubbles and policy mistakes that historically haven't ended well. When 96.4% of the workforce has a job, isn't it reasonable to expect that new job growth will begin to slow due simply to a lack of available workers? Anything under 5% unemployment is considered full employment. From the most recent data from Bureau of Labor Statistics, there are just shy of 7.5 million open jobs, while there are about 6.1 million people looking for work. There is no reason why the workforce can't remain this gainfully employed for a long time without any sort of imminent collapse. Most economists believe that changes in monetary policy take about 12-18 months before their full effects start to appear in the monthly and quarterly economic data. It will be June 2020 before the December 2018 quarter-point rate hike is understood. It stands to reason, then, that the current political nattering over issues, especially with a split congress, will take a long, tedious time to be fully understood if it ever moves past the nattering and gnashing stage. If the politicians and Federal Reserve officials can repress their desperate need to fix everything that is glaringly short-term, the economy will, in all likelihood, continue to chug along. It may even pick up as a dwindling supply of available workers and continue to drive better wage gains. Save us from the government folks who insist on helping.

Political noise