Airbus sells another 31 planes to Cebu Pacific at Paris Air Show

The European planemaker Airbus announced another deal at the Paris Air Show — this time selling 31 commercial aircraft to Philippines low-cost airline Cebu Pacific.

Cebu Pacific's Chief Financial Officer Andrew Huang told a press conference Tuesday that there was a firm commitment to buy 16 A330neo, 10 of the recently announced long-range single-aisle A321XLR planes and five A320neo.

Deliveries of the A320neo and A330neo will begin in 2021, with the A321XLR variant set for delivery in 2024.

The airline has no intention to put a premium class in its A320neo and said it would be the first plane of its type to have 194 seats in a single class layout.

Cebu Pacific could use the XLR for flights between Philippines and destinations in India and Australia, although Huang refused to be drawn on any new routes.