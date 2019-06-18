Powerful quake jolts northwest Japan, tsunami warning issued

Skip Navigation
Dow up more than 350 points after Trump says he'll meet with Xi...

Stocks surged after President Donald Trump said he will be meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, at the upcoming G-20 summit.

Trump says he and China's Xi will have 'extended meeting next...

In a tweet, Trump said that he and Xi "had a very good telephone conversation," and that "our respective teams will begin talks prior to our meeting."

Kudlow says the White House is not considering demoting Fed Chair...

A Bloomberg News report Tuesday morning said the White House had looked at such a move back in February.

Trump launches reelection bid as polls show him trailing his...

Trump starts the campaign season in an unusual spot for a president: overseeing a strong economy but facing low approval ratings.

Government bonds are now the 'most crowded' market trade

The move is part of a larger trend that saw the survey's 179 participants move away from risk and toward positions that reflect fear of a coming economic slowdown spurred by a...

Trump rips ECB chief for pushing down the euro

Trump went after Draghi for opening the door for more monetary stimulus in Europe, which would weaken the euro relative to the dollar.

Beyond Meat stock briefly trades above $200, hitting a new...

Shares of Beyond Meat soared 18% in premarket trading Tuesday, surpassing $200 per share.

Watch: Robert Lighthizer testifies to Congress about Trump's...

The market won't get a boost from a rate cut, UBS says

UBS believes a rate cut from the Federal Reserve would do little to lift the market.

Hulu CEO: Expect to see more original content now that Disney is...

Now that Disney has full control of Hulu, audiences can expect more original programming to appear on the streaming service.

Google Calendar is down around the world

Google Calendar is down around the world, but you can install the Google Calendar app on your phone or tablet to still see your events.

This group of stocks has been a surefire winner when the Fed cuts...

Investors bracing themselves for lower Federal Reserve rates should think about loading up on health care stocks, history shows.

Powerful quake jolts northwest Japan, tsunami warning issued

Key Points
  • A powerful earthquake has jolted northwestern Japan, and officials are warning of a tsunami of up to one meter (3.3 feet) high along parts of the coast.
  • Japan's Meteorological Agency said the quake Tuesday night registered magnitude 6.8 and was located off the western coast of Yamagata about 50 kilometers (30 miles) southwest of the city of Sakata.
Source: USGS

A powerful earthquake has jolted northwestern Japan, and officials are warning of a tsunami of up to one meter (3.3 feet) high along parts of the coast.

Japan's Meteorological Agency said the quake Tuesday night registered magnitude 6.8 and was located off the western coast of Yamagata about 50 kilometers (30 miles) southwest of the city of Sakata.

It said the quake's epicenter was fairly shallow, about 10 kilometers (6 miles) below the sea's surface. Shallow quakes tend to cause more damage on the Earth's surface.

The agency predicted a tsunami as high as 1 meter (yard) along the coast of the northwestern prefectures of Yamagata, Niigata and Ishikawa.

All seven reactors at the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear plant in Niigata were off line and no abnormalities were reported.