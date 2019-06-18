Tesla loses HR vice president and head of diversity Felicia Mayo

Trump's remarks came a day before the Fed was set to announce its next decision on interest rates.Politicsread more
Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters on Tuesday requested that Facebook pause its development of Libra, an upcoming cryptocurrency that the company plans to release in 2020.Technologyread more
Tesla loses vice president of HR and head of diversity, Felicia Mayo, one of a few black woman executives to break Silicon Valley's glass ceiling.Technologyread more
Union Pacific CEO Lance Fritz tells Jim Cramer that he is optimistic about trade relations with China, Mexico, Japan, and the EU.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
The S&P 500 is closing in on its all-time high, and is likely to sail past it, as long as the Fed promises lower interest rates and the trade war calms down.Market Insiderread more
American Airlines pilots plan to tell lawmakers they are still concerned about fixes to grounded Boeing 737 Max planes.Airlinesread more
"I do expect our stock market to be hammered if nothing positive comes of this G-20 meeting ... the most likely outcome is nothing happens," Jim Cramer says.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on June 18.Market Insiderread more
President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced that he will not nominate acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan to hold the position in a permanent capacity. Army Secretary...Politicsread more
But a look at state-by-state data clarifies the scale of Trump's challenge. As the president tries to rally supporters at a 2020 kickoff rally in Orlando on Tuesday, he is...Politicsread more
In a tweet, Trump said that he and Xi "had a very good telephone conversation," and that "our respective teams will begin talks prior to our meeting."Politicsread more
Tesla vice president of human resources and head of diversity Felicia Mayo has left the company.
A company spokesperson told CNBC, "We'll miss Felicia and would like to thank her for her hard work over the last two years and wish her all the best in the future. We have a talented HR team in place that will continue to report into our VP of People & Places and will remain focused on advancing our mission and making Tesla a great place to work."
Tesla is known as a mission-driven and hard-driving workplace with significant pressure to hit ambitious goals and deadlines meted out by CEO Elon Musk. Among other things, these conditions have led to a high level of churn among Tesla executives, in recent years.
Mayo is one of a few black women leaders to break the glass ceiling and rise to executive ranks in a large, Silicon Valley tech firm. Less than 0.5% of Silicon Valley tech leadership positions are held by black women, according to 2018 statistics from the Kapor Center.
She previously served as vice president of global talent acquisition and diversity at Juniper Networks, then held the role of VP of Human Resources at Tesla for less than two years. She reported to Tesla's vice president of people and places, Kevin Kassekert, and CEO Elon Musk.
During her tenure, Tesla expanded its operations internationally, began manufacturing its Model 3 electric sedan in high volumes, and implemented controversial strategies ranging from store closures and other restructuring efforts, to giving employees a discount on Tesla vehicles, if they agreed to use and give feedback on beta versions of the company's Full Self Driving software.
Mayo's departure follows the resignation of other Tesla executives in the last year, including:
WATCH: Highlights from Elon Musk's speech at the Tesla shareholder meeting