The cities where you can earn $100,000 and still feel broke

A six-figure joint income isn't enough for a family of three to live comfortably in some parts of the U.S.

That's according to a new analysis from credit card comparison site MagnifyMoney, which used data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Location Affordability Index and the 2012-2016 American Community Survey to calculate basic living expenses for a household earning $100,000 per year in the 100 largest metro areas in the U.S.

The analysis found that there are many cities in the U.S. where families of three — dual income parents and one child in day care — earning six figures would struggle to have any disposable income left at the end of the month, after necessities such as housing, transportation, retirement savings, childcare, student loan bills, etc., were accounted for. Magnify Money assumed the couple is saving $500 a month into a 401(k) account and paying $393 a month in student loan debt (the median payment according to the Federal Reserve). All the other expenses varied based on location.