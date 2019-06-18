Trump on demoting Fed Chair Jerome Powell, day before rate decision: 'Let's see what he does'

Skip Navigation
Stocks ready to break through all-time high

The S&P 500 is closing in on its all-time high, and is likely to sail past it, as long as the Fed promises lower interest rates and the trade war calms down.

Trump on demoting Fed Chair Jerome Powell: 'Let's see what he...

Trump's remark came a day before the Fed was set to announce its next decision on interest rates.

Trump says Shanahan has withdrawn from Defense secretary...

President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced that he will not nominate acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan to hold the position in a permanent capacity. Army Secretary...

Trump says he and China's Xi will have 'extended meeting next...

In a tweet, Trump said that he and Xi "had a very good telephone conversation," and that "our respective teams will begin talks prior to our meeting."

Kudlow says the White House is not considering demoting Fed Chair...

A Bloomberg News report Tuesday morning said the White House had looked at such a move in February.

Adobe rises despite soft guidance

Adobe expects fiscal third-quarter earnings and revenue that are below what analysts were looking for.

Dow surges more than 350 points on hopes for a China trade deal...

Stocks surged after President Donald Trump said he will be meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, at the upcoming G-20 summit.

Government bonds are now the 'most crowded' market trade

The move is part of a larger trend that saw the survey's 179 participants move away from risk and toward positions that reflect fear of a coming economic slowdown spurred by a...

Billionaire Trump donor says he rejected Biden's request for...

Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden on Monday appealed to a billionaire Republican donor for fundraising help in his presidential campaign. But the financier, Trump-supporting...

Here's the tech behind Facebook's Libra cryptocurrency

Facebook and other groups are behind a new programming language for working with the Libra blockchain.

Tesla investors regain confidence in a quieter Elon Musk as eyes...

Tesla investors are regaining confidence in a quieter Elon Musk — even as they question the company's ability to hit its production goals for the second quarter.

Facebook created a 'gateway drug' to introduce billions to...

Long-time blockchain technologists say Facebook's Libra digital currency will introduce billions to cryptocurrencies, but the company's problems with trust and privacy remain...

Politics

Trump on demoting Fed Chair Jerome Powell, day before rate decision: 'Let's see what he does'

Kevin Breuninger@KevinWilliamB
Fred Imbert@foimbert
Key Points
  • President Donald Trump, asked if he still wants to demote Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, told reporters Tuesday, "Let's see what he does."
  • Bloomberg News reported Tuesday morning that the White House had looked into demoting Powell in February. Top White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow told reporters that the Trump administration was not currently considering such a move.
  • Trump's remark came a day before the Fed was set to announce its next decision on interest rates.
President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C. 
Al Drago | Bloomberg | Getty Images

President Donald Trump, asked if he still wants to demote Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, told reporters Tuesday, "Let's see what he does."

Trump's remark came a day before the Fed was set to announce its next decision on interest rates.

The president added that he wants a "level playing field" from the central bank.

Bloomberg News reported Tuesday morning that the White House had looked into demoting Powell in February. Top White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow told reporters that the Trump administration was not currently considering such a move.

The Fed will make a decision on interest rates on Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET, concluding a two-day meeting. The central bank is not expected to make any policy changes, but investors are hoping for the central bank to signal a rate cut as soon as July. Powell will be holding a news conference Wednesday following the decision.

Stocks have rallied this month in part because investors expect the Fed to ease its monetary policy stance. The S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite are all up more than 6% for June through Tuesday's close. Traders are pricing in a more than 80% likelihood that the Fed will cut rates next month, according to the CME Group FedWatch tool.

Trump in recent days has pressured the Fed under Powell not to raise rates, claiming that comparatively lower interest rates for the euro give other countries an advantage over the U.S.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.