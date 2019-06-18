Trump says he and China's Xi spoke, will have 'extended meeting next week' at G-20

Stocks surged after President Donald Trump said he will be meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, at the upcoming G-20 summit.US Marketsread more
The move is part of a larger trend that saw the survey's 179 participants move away from risk and toward positions that reflect fear of a coming economic slowdown spurred by a...Marketsread more
Shares of Beyond Meat soared 18% in premarket trading Tuesday, surpassing $200 per share.Food & Beverageread more
The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell to its lowest level since September 2017 as the Fed began its two-day policy meeting.Bondsread more
Investors bracing themselves for lower Federal Reserve rates should think about loading up on health care stocks, history shows.Marketsread more
Trump went after Draghi for opening the door for more monetary stimulus in Europe, which would weaken the euro relative to the dollar.Marketsread more
Private equity billionaire David Rubenstein says he's spoken with U.S. and Chinese officials. "My view is both sides want a deal."Economyread more
The yoga-pants retailer is now selling such personal-care products as face moisturizer, dry shampoo, deodorant and lip balm.Retailread more
Hershey CEO Michele Buck said that the 125-year-old company is monitoring the trend but doesn't have any plans to add CBD to its food just yet.Food & Beverageread more
Netflix clarified the premise of its "Prank Encounters" show starring "Stranger Things" actor Gaten Matarazzo after massive internet backlash. The company said all...Entertainmentread more
President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that he and Chinese President Xi Jinping "will be having an extended meeting next week at the G-20 in Japan."
In a tweet, Trump said that he and Xi "had a very good telephone conversation," and that "our respective teams will begin talks prior to our meeting."
China had kept mum about whether Xi would agree to a face-to-face meeting with the U.S. president at the summit, scheduled for June 28-29 in Osaka, while the two economic superpowers remain locked in a heated trade dispute.
Trump has said he expected that meeting to occur at the high-profile summit, but had recently downplayed the impact that it could have on forging a trade deal with Beijing. Trump told Fox News' "Fox & Friends" last week that "it doesn't matter " if Xi attends the G-20 or not.
"If he shows up, good, if he doesn't — in the meantime, we're taking in billions of dollars a month [in tariffs] from China," Trump told Fox.
The Chinese embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment on Trump's tweet.
This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.
--CNBC's Tucker Higgins contributed to this report.