Western Union shares drop on fear new Facebook cryptocurrency will take money transfer business

Dow up more than 350 points after Trump says he'll meet with Xi...

Stocks surged after President Donald Trump said he will be meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, at the upcoming G-20 summit.

Trump says he and China's Xi will have 'extended meeting next...

In a tweet, Trump said that he and Xi "had a very good telephone conversation," and that "our respective teams will begin talks prior to our meeting."

Kudlow says the White House is not considering demoting Fed Chair...

A Bloomberg News report Tuesday morning said the White House had looked at such a move back in February.

Trump says Shanahan has withdrawn from Defense secretary...

President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced that he will not nominate acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan to hold the position in a permanent capacity. Army Secretary...

Government bonds are now the 'most crowded' market trade

The move is part of a larger trend that saw the survey's 179 participants move away from risk and toward positions that reflect fear of a coming economic slowdown spurred by a...

Trump launches reelection bid as polls show him trailing his...

Trump starts the campaign season in an unusual spot for a president: overseeing a strong economy but facing low approval ratings.

Analysts are gushing about Facebook's cryptocurrency

The major Wall Street analysts say Facebook's Project Libra has a bright future.

Billionaire Trump donor says he rejected Biden's request for...

Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden on Monday appealed to a billionaire Republican donor for fundraising help in his presidential campaign. But the financier, Trump-supporting...

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Micron, Nvidia, Boeing &...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.

Beyond Meat stock tumbles after briefly trading above $200

Shares of Beyond Meat soared 18% Tuesday morning, surpassing $200 per share and setting a new all-time high.

Google Calendar is down around the world

Google Calendar is down around the world, but you can install the Google Calendar app on your phone or tablet to still see your events.

Ron Insana: Trump needs to stop fighting central banks

It's the president's own policies that are contributing to slower global and domestic growth.

Markets

Western Union shares drop on fear new Facebook cryptocurrency will take money transfer business

Michael Sheetz@thesheetztweetz
Key Points
  • Western Union was one of the the worst performing stocks on the S&P 500 index during Tuesday trading.
  • Excitement around the potential of sending money internationally without fees using Facebook's new cryptocurrency took a bite out of the money exchanging company.
  • "Consumer-to-consumer" money exchanges makes up about 80% of Western Union's revenue, according to its most recent quarterly report in May.
Jonathan Nicholson | NurPhoto | Getty Images

Shares of Western Union fell Tuesday as excitement around the potential of sending money internationally without fees with Facebook's new cryptocurrency took a bite out of the money exchanging company.

Western Union was one of the the worst performing stocks on the S&P 500 index, falling 1.7%.

Facebook unveiled a cryptocurrency called Libra on Tuesday. The tech giant is leading a group of companies in building Libra as a digital currency, which is expected to launch in the first half of 2020.

Among Facebook's applications for Libra is cross-border payments, otherwise known as remittances. People who want to send money internationally would transfer funds between local currencies and Libra, rather than pay a bank like Western Union a few to transfer the money.

Facebook is partnering with dozens of companies to facilitate Libra, including payment companies like Visa, MasterCard and PayPal.

"Consumer-to-consumer" money exchanges makes up about 80% of Western Union's revenue, according to its most recent quarterly report in May. The company forecast full-year 2019 non-adjusted earnings between $2.66 a share and $2.76 a share.