Western Union shares drop on fear new Facebook cryptocurrency will take money transfer business

Stocks surged after President Donald Trump said he will be meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, at the upcoming G-20 summit.US Marketsread more
In a tweet, Trump said that he and Xi "had a very good telephone conversation," and that "our respective teams will begin talks prior to our meeting."Politicsread more
A Bloomberg News report Tuesday morning said the White House had looked at such a move back in February.Marketsread more
President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced that he will not nominate acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan to hold the position in a permanent capacity. Army Secretary...Politicsread more
The move is part of a larger trend that saw the survey's 179 participants move away from risk and toward positions that reflect fear of a coming economic slowdown spurred by a...Marketsread more
Trump starts the campaign season in an unusual spot for a president: overseeing a strong economy but facing low approval ratings.Politicsread more
The major Wall Street analysts say Facebook's Project Libra has a bright future.Marketsread more
Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden on Monday appealed to a billionaire Republican donor for fundraising help in his presidential campaign. But the financier, Trump-supporting...Politicsread more
These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.Market Insiderread more
Shares of Beyond Meat soared 18% Tuesday morning, surpassing $200 per share and setting a new all-time high.Food & Beverageread more
Google Calendar is down around the world, but you can install the Google Calendar app on your phone or tablet to still see your events.Technologyread more
Shares of Western Union fell Tuesday as excitement around the potential of sending money internationally without fees with Facebook's new cryptocurrency took a bite out of the money exchanging company.
Western Union was one of the the worst performing stocks on the S&P 500 index, falling 1.7%.
Facebook unveiled a cryptocurrency called Libra on Tuesday. The tech giant is leading a group of companies in building Libra as a digital currency, which is expected to launch in the first half of 2020.
Among Facebook's applications for Libra is cross-border payments, otherwise known as remittances. People who want to send money internationally would transfer funds between local currencies and Libra, rather than pay a bank like Western Union a few to transfer the money.
Facebook is partnering with dozens of companies to facilitate Libra, including payment companies like Visa, MasterCard and PayPal.
"Consumer-to-consumer" money exchanges makes up about 80% of Western Union's revenue, according to its most recent quarterly report in May. The company forecast full-year 2019 non-adjusted earnings between $2.66 a share and $2.76 a share.