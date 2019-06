American Airlines will become first U.S. airline to order new Airbus A321XLR, according to a source familiar with details of the agreement.

CNBC has learned American will order 50 XLR jets, converting orders and options previously placed for A321neos into firm order for the A321XLR. The deal will be formally announced later Wednesday at the Paris Air Show.

Airbus has targeted first deliveries of the XLR to start in 2023.

— CNBC's Meghan Reeder contributed to this report.