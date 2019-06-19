Stocks in Asia jump in early trade amid positive US-China trade development

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 also gained 0.63%, with almost all sectors trading higher. The materials subindex around 1.5% as mining shares surged: Rio Tinto gained 2.83%, Fortescue Metals Group skyrocketed 4.69% and BHP advanced 2.34%.

Over in South Korea, the Kospi rose 1.09%, with shares of industry heavyweight Samsung Electronics and chipmaker SK Hynix surging 2.25% and 3.63%, respectively.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 jumped 1.52% in early trade as shares of conglomerate Softbank Group soared 2.91%. The Topix index also added 1.49%.

Stocks in Asia rose in Wednesday morning trade following positive developments overnight on the U.S.-China trade front.

Stocks surged overnight on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average soared 353.01 points to 26,465.54 and the S&P 500 advanced 1% to 2,917.75. The Nasdaq Composite rose 1.4% to 7,953.88.

That jump in U.S. markets came after U.S. President Donald Trump said in a tweet he "had a very good telephone conversation " with Chinese President Xi Jinping. He added: "We will be having an extended meeting next week at the G-20 in Japan. Our respective teams will begin talks prior to our meeting." The summit will start on June 28.

Trade tensions between the two economic powerhouses had worsened in recent months with both raising tariffs on billions of dollars worth of their goods. Trump had also previously suggested that additional levies could be imposed on more Chinese imports.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Federal Reserve kicked off a two-day monetary policy meeting on Tuesday. The Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged at this meeting, though investors will be watching out for hints on rate cuts later in the year.

Expectations for a rate cut have increased in recent weeks, amid data on slowing jobs growth and manufacturing activity, as well as concerns over the impact of Washington's protracted trade fight with Beijing on the global economy.

Meanwhile, Mario Draghi, president of the European Central Bank, indicated there could be more stimulus measures in Europe. He said Tuesday: "In the absence of improvement, such that the sustained return of inflation to our aim is threatened, additional stimulus will be required."

Trump criticized Draghi's remarks, noting additional ECB stimulus makes it "unfairly easier " for Europe to compete with the U.S. For his part, Draghi responded by saying "we don't target the exchange rate. "

The euro last traded at $1.1197, following a slide yesterday from levels above $1.123.

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 97.635 after rising from levels below 97.6 yesterday.

The Japanese yen traded at 108.54 against the dollar after a volatile session on Tuesday which saw it swinging between levels below 108.2 and above 108.6. The Australian dollar was at $0.6882 after rising from levels below $0.685 yesterday.

Oil prices rose in the morning of Asian trading hours, with the international benchmark Brent crude futures contract gaining 0.48% to $62.44 per barrel and U.S. crude futures adding 0.71% to $54.28 per barrel.

— CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report.