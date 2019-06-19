Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Slack, American Express, TripAdvisor & more

Wedbush said it is bullish on the company's international business amongst other things.

"We are upgrading Six Flags from NEUTRAL to OUTPERFORM and raising our price target from $51 to $62. We believe that a number of potential catalysts line up nicely for Six Flags, most notably (1) Per-Capita spending improvements driven by the Membership 2.0 program, (2) positive news flow from the company's international business, and (3) easy weather comparisons, particularly in 3Q. While none of these are a sure thing, any of them likely results in meaningful upside to SIX shares, particularly given the sell-off of the past year that has resulted in a discounted valuation with respect to the sizable dividend. "