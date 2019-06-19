CCTV Script 19/06/19

Trump's remarks came a day before the Fed was set to announce its next decision on interest rates.Politicsread more
In a tweet, Trump said that he and Xi "had a very good telephone conversation," and that "our respective teams will begin talks prior to our meeting."Politicsread more
China is reducing support for its electric carmakers a move experts and industry insiders warn could lead to consolidation and waning investor appetite. But some of the...Technologyread more
Is your CEO on the list? Glassdoor has the results.Power Playersread more
Joseph Gaspar, the chief financial officer at Elbit Systems, said M&A among firms in the sector began to pick up pace in the 1980s and looks set to continue.Paris Air Showread more
Stocks in Asia rose in Wednesday afternoon trade following positive developments overnight on the U.S.-China trade front.Asia Marketsread more
Signs of companies moving out of Hong Kong have emerged, members of the business community told CNBC following massive protests in the city. But one analyst said Hong Kong's...China Politicsread more
Sen. Josh Hawley, a well-known tech critic, introduced legislation on Wednesday that would remove the immunity big technology companies receive for user-posted content under...Technologyread more
In its new "Future Skills" report, LinkedIn has identified what it calls the 10 "rising skills" of the future and the jobs associated with them.Get Aheadread more
Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters on Tuesday requested that Facebook pause its development of Libra, an upcoming cryptocurrency that the company plans to release in 2020.Technologyread more
Has your CEO won over enough workers in Germany to make the cut? Glassdoor reveals.Power Playersread more
— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on June 19, 2019, Wednesday.
There is no doubt that China and the United States are probably going to negotiate more on trade issues. The forthcoming meeting of the two leaders at the G20 summit boosted US financial markets, confidence rose, leading to strong gains overnight.
The S&P 500 is up nearly 1%, and is now very close to the all-time high it reached on May 1.
Meanwhile, the Dow Jones industrial average jumped more than 350 points, or 1.35%, while the NASDAQ composite index rose 1.39%.
Meanwhile, bullish sentiment helped fuel a rally in oil prices. U.S. WTI light crude futures closed 3.4 percent higher overnight, while London Brent crude futures closed 1.8 percent higher.
That's because some traders think the prospect of less trade friction will be good for global trade and good for oil demand, thus giving the oil market a positive outlook. In addition, the central bank's policy meeting was also a major factor affecting the market this week. U.S. stocks rose and that is partly because the Federal Reserve is close to announcing its meeting, and the market is in a state of readiness. While the market doesn't expect the fed to cut rates anytime soon this month, it will be interesting to see if the fed changes the wording of its previous statement to signal further rate cuts.
Currently, federal funds futures, a measure of policy probability, show only a 22.5 per cent chance that the fed will cut rates this month, but an 85 percent chance that it will do so in July, so the importance of this fed statement is evident.
The interesting news is that President trump, who likes to criticize the Federal Reserve on the issue of interest rates, is not idle at this time. Asked on Tuesday whether he would consider demoting fed chairman Powell, Trump said: let's see how he does. Trump not only critics the fed, but also the ECB. Mario Draghi, ECB President, released a very dovish note overnight, saying the central bank would ease policy again if inflation did not return to target. That makes it likely that the ECB will cut rates again.
So we also immediately saw a reflection of the Euro against the dollar, which quickly weakened to a two-week low.
At the same time, we are also seeing significant gains in European stock markets. Germany's DAX rose more than 2%, Britain's FTSE 100 gained 1.17%, and France's CAC jumped 2.2%. As a result, Trump also criticized Draghi, saying the comment immediately lowered the value of the Euro against the dollar, making it easier for them to compete with the United States, and that is unfair. The fed and Powell will release the fed's latest statement at 2am Beijing time on Thursday. We will keep an eye on this issue.