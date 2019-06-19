China backs Pyongyang's efforts to solve Korea Peninsula issues, Xi says in op-ed

Trump's remarks came a day before the Fed was set to announce its next decision on interest rates.Politicsread more
In a tweet, Trump said that he and Xi "had a very good telephone conversation," and that "our respective teams will begin talks prior to our meeting."Politicsread more
Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters on Tuesday requested that Facebook pause its development of Libra, an upcoming cryptocurrency that the company plans to release in 2020.Technologyread more
Signs of companies moving out of Hong Kong have emerged, members of the business community told CNBC following massive protests in the city. But one analyst said Hong Kong's...China Politicsread more
Tensions between China and the U.S. are threatening to slow global trade further, threatening some Asian economies.Asia Economyread more
In its new "Future Skills" report, LinkedIn has identified what it calls the 10 "rising skills" of the future and the jobs associated with them.Get Aheadread more
Stocks in Asia rose in Wednesday morning trade following positive developments overnight on the U.S.-China trade front, while the offshore yuan jumped.Asia Marketsread more
U.S. President Donald Trump officially kicked off his reelection campaign Tuesday at a Florida rally where he exhorted thousands of rollicking supporters to keep advancing his...Politicsread more
Tesla loses vice president of HR and head of diversity, Felicia Mayo, one of a few black woman executives to break Silicon Valley's glass ceiling.Technologyread more
Union Pacific CEO Lance Fritz tells Jim Cramer that he is optimistic about trade relations with China, Mexico, Japan, and the EU.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
The S&P 500 is closing in on its all-time high, and is likely to sail past it, as long as the Fed promises lower interest rates and the trade war calms down.Market Insiderread more
Chinese President Xi Jinping said in an op-ed in North Korean state newspaper Rodong Sinmun on Wednesday that China supports North Korea's "correct direction" in resolving the issue of the Korean Peninsula politically.
The front-page op-ed comes a day before Xi is set to visit Pyongyang on Thursday and Friday at the invitation of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, making him the first Chinese leader to visit in 14 years.
As nuclear talks between the United States and North Korea remain stalled since the collapse of the Hanoi summit between North Korea's Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump in February, and tensions mount between Beijing and Washington over trade and other issues, Xi's visit kicks off a flurry of high-level diplomatic activity around the Korean Peninsula ahead of the G-20 summit in Japan later this month.
Xi said that the two Asian countries will "strengthen our strategic communication and exchanges," adding that China will "firmly support" Kim's "achievements in socialist construction by leading the Workers' Party and the people through a new strategic route, focusing all his efforts on economic development and improving people's lives," according to the newspaper.
"We will actively contribute to peace, stability, development and prosperity in the region by strengthening communication and coordination with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea," Xi said.
The Democratic People's Republic of Korea is North Korea's official name.