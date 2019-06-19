NY Mayor Bill de Blasio slams Biden for comments on segregationist senator: 'Eastland thought my multiracial family should be illegal'

Former vice president and current presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop at the IBEW Local 490 in Concord, NH on June 4, 2019.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio attacked Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden on Wednesday a day after the former vice president said that his ability to work with a white supremacist senator in the 1970s was an example of the type of "civility" in Congress that has since disappeared.

De Blasio, whose wife is black, wrote in a post on Twitter that Biden was "longing for the good old days of 'civility' typified by James Eastland."

"Eastland thought my multiracial family should be illegal & that whites were entitled to 'the pursuit of dead n------,' de Blasio wrote.

De Blasio's post included a photo of him with his wife Chirlane McCray and their children.

In a second tweet, de Blasio wrote that "It's past time for apologies or evolution from Joe Biden. He repeatedly demonstrates that he is out of step with the values of the modern Democratic Party."

Biden has come under scrutiny for the remarks about former Mississippi senator Eastland delivered at the Carlyle Hotel in New York City Tuesday evening.

"I was in a caucus with James O. Eastland," Biden said at the event, adopting a drawl, according to a pool report. "He never called me boy, he always called me son."

Eastland, a longtime chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, was a plantation owner and fierce opponent of civil rights legislation who was "best known nationally as a symbol of Southern resistance to racial desegregation," according to his obituary in The New York Times. He described black people as belonging to an "inferior race."

Biden served on the judiciary committee while Eastland was chair, and later rose to the chairmanship himself. While serving in the Senate, Biden was an opponent of using busing to desegregate schools.

In a 1977 letter published by CNN, Biden thanked Eastland for "attempting to bring my anti-busing legislation to a vote." In a later letter, he wrote to Eastland to "thank you again for your efforts in support of my bill to limit court ordered busing."

At the Tuesday fundraiser, Biden also brought up Herman Talmadge, another segregationist and a former senator from Georgia.

"A guy like Herman Talmadge, one of the meanest guys I ever knew, you go down the list of all these guys," Biden said. "Well guess what? At least there was some civility. We got things done. We didn't agree on much of anything. We got things done. We got it finished. But today, you look at the other side and you're the enemy. Not the opposition, the enemy. We don't talk to each other anymore."

The criticism from de Blasio, who is performing negligibly in early polling, could presage the type of criticism Biden will face next week at the first Democratic debates.

It is at least the second time this month, after Biden's reversal on federal funding for abortion, which he had opposed since the 1970s, that the Delaware Democrat has found himself facing scrutiny from the Democratic field related to his long record in the Senate.

Any direct criticism at the debate, though, will not come from de Blasio directly: The mayor and Biden are scheduled to appear on different nights.

Biden is currently the favorite among Black Democrats, a poll released earlier this month found, followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont. Biden's campaign did not respond to a request for comment.