Disney, Microsoft, and Under Armour are among the stocks hitting new highs, and traders say there's more upside ahead

Disney hit an all-time intraday high of $143.51 on Tuesday. The traders have been enthusiastic about Disney, most recently on last week's June 13 show , when they pointed to the company's extensive intellectual property as its biggest asset, especially as it prepares to enter the streaming arena with Disney+.

But "Halftime Report" trader Pete Najarian, who owns the stock, recommends being cautious: "I love what's happening right now, but I am a little bit shocked that it continues to go to the upside, because of the pace of the move…. I think you gotta be a little cautious here." In fact, on the options side, he concludes, "I'd be selling calls up against it."

On Tuesday Microsoft also reached an all-time high going back to its IPO in March 1986. Jon Najarian says, "I love it. [Thanks to] recurring revenue ever since they went that model with Satya Nadella, they have crushed it and they continue to do so." That recurring revenue comes from subscription services such as Office 365, which are part of the successful cloud-focused strategy that Nadella has championed since becoming CEO in 2014.

Under Armour, which has surged 55% this year, reached $27.42 yesterday and passed its previous high set in January 2017. Though Nuveen's Stephanie Link notes that 20% of its shares are still short, "It's a pretty good story in terms of margin improvement. They're turning things around in North America. They have a lot of room to grow internationally. I still like it. I've owned it for a while but I still like it."

Finally, Honeywell soared to a new 52-week high of $176.43. Joe Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners, long a champion of this stock, says simply, "Can't find an alternative. I'm still in it."