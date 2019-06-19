Disney, Microsoft, and Under Armour are among the stocks hitting new highs, and traders say there's more upside ahead

More and more American firms are calling for the Trump administration to resolve its conflict with China.World Economyread more
The Fed is not likely to make a move on interest rates when it meets this week, but it should clear the way for a rate cut later in the summer.Market Insiderread more
Target CEO Brian Cornell apologized to customers for a disappointing weekend after the company experienced outages that shut down its cash registers and credit-card processors...Retailread more
American Airlines is ordering Airbus' new A321XLR, according to a source familiar with details of the agreement.Paris Air Showread more
Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei tells CNBC the company's business is still strong in China.Technologyread more
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on WednesdayInvestingread more
The pilots union for Southwest Airlines says it will ask Boeing for compensation to cover legal costs and lost income for pilots due to the 737 Max grounding.Airlinesread more
Amazon announced an all-new Kindle Oasis on Wednesday morning with a feature that lets you adjust the screen to warmer tones for easier reading at night.Technologyread more
But BlackRock's global fixed income chief also says he doesn't think the Fed will announce a rate cut until July.Market Insiderread more
Panera Bread has been testing a menu specifically for dinner and plans to expand the pilot to a new market next month.Restaurantsread more
Beyond Meat's plant-based protein story holds appeal to the youngest generation of investors. But its shares, BYND, have done so well in such a short time that it may lead...Invest in You: Ready. Set. Grow.read more
On Tuesday's "Halftime Report, " the traders made their recommendations on several stocks that have reached new highs.
Disney hit an all-time intraday high of $143.51 on Tuesday. The traders have been enthusiastic about Disney, most recently on last week's June 13 show, when they pointed to the company's extensive intellectual property as its biggest asset, especially as it prepares to enter the streaming arena with Disney+.
But "Halftime Report" trader Pete Najarian, who owns the stock, recommends being cautious: "I love what's happening right now, but I am a little bit shocked that it continues to go to the upside, because of the pace of the move…. I think you gotta be a little cautious here." In fact, on the options side, he concludes, "I'd be selling calls up against it."
On Tuesday Microsoft also reached an all-time high going back to its IPO in March 1986. Jon Najarian says, "I love it. [Thanks to] recurring revenue ever since they went that model with Satya Nadella, they have crushed it and they continue to do so." That recurring revenue comes from subscription services such as Office 365, which are part of the successful cloud-focused strategy that Nadella has championed since becoming CEO in 2014.
Under Armour, which has surged 55% this year, reached $27.42 yesterday and passed its previous high set in January 2017. Though Nuveen's Stephanie Link notes that 20% of its shares are still short, "It's a pretty good story in terms of margin improvement. They're turning things around in North America. They have a lot of room to grow internationally. I still like it. I've owned it for a while but I still like it."
Finally, Honeywell soared to a new 52-week high of $176.43. Joe Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners, long a champion of this stock, says simply, "Can't find an alternative. I'm still in it."
Disclosure: Stephanie Link owns shares of Under Armour. Pete Najarian owns shares of Microsoft and Disney. Jon Najarian owns Disney and Microsoft calls. Joe Terranova owns shares of Disney, Honeywell, and Microsoft.