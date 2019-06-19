Dow futures modestly higher as investors await Fed meeting

Trump's remarks came a day before the Fed was set to announce its next decision on interest rates.Politicsread more
In a tweet, Trump said that he and Xi "had a very good telephone conversation," and that "our respective teams will begin talks prior to our meeting."Politicsread more
China is reducing support for its electric carmakers a move experts and industry insiders warn could lead to consolidation and waning investor appetite. But some of the...Technologyread more
Is your CEO on the list? Glassdoor has the results.Power Playersread more
Joseph Gaspar, the chief financial officer at Elbit Systems, said M&A among firms in the sector began to pick up pace in the 1980s and looks set to continue.Paris Air Showread more
Stocks in Asia rose in Wednesday afternoon trade following positive developments overnight on the U.S.-China trade front.Asia Marketsread more
Signs of companies moving out of Hong Kong have emerged, members of the business community told CNBC following massive protests in the city. But one analyst said Hong Kong's...China Politicsread more
Sen. Josh Hawley, a well-known tech critic, is introducing legislation that would remove the immunity big technology companies receive for user-posted content under Section...Technologyread more
In its new "Future Skills" report, LinkedIn has identified what it calls the 10 "rising skills" of the future and the jobs associated with them.Get Aheadread more
Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters on Tuesday requested that Facebook pause its development of Libra, an upcoming cryptocurrency that the company plans to release in 2020.Technologyread more
Has your CEO won over enough workers in Germany to make the cut? Glassdoor reveals.Power Playersread more
U.S. stock index futures were marginally higher on Wednesday morning, as investors wait to hear from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.
At around 01:30 a.m. ET, Dow futures rose 10 points, indicating a positive open of more than 33 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were both slightly higher too.
There's a special focus on the outcome of the Federal Reserve meeting Wednesday. Not only are traders are keen to understand the chances of rate cuts this year, but they are also interested to know if President Donald Trump has any influence on the central bank.
The U.S. President, when asked Tuesday whether he wants to remove Jay Powell from his position, said "Let's see what he does." This comes after a Bloomberg News report argued that the White House looked into demoting the chairman of the Fed back in February. Larry Kudlow, director of the National Economic Council, told reporters Tuesday that Trump is not planning to demote Powell, however.
Earlier in the day, President Trump had accused ECB President Mario Draghi of currency manipulation, after the latter's speech at a conference in which he suggested that the European Central Bank could provide more stimulus if inflation does not pick up in the euro zone. Draghi responded later saying the central bank's remit is clear. "Our mandate is price stability defined as a rate of inflation which is close to but below 2% over the medium term," Draghi said.
Meanwhile, President Trump also said he will be having an "extended meeting" next week with the Chinese leader at the G-20 meeting in Japan.
There are no data items to note Wednesday.
In terms of corporate earnings, Oracle and Winnebago will be updating investors.