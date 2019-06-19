Google Assistant is better than Alexa or Siri at helping patients with their drugs, study finds

In the race among tech companies to bring their voice recognition technology into the realm of personal medicine, Google is the furthest along, according to a study published on Thursday in the journal Nature Digital Medicine.

Researchers Yan Fossat and Adam Palanica from lab company Klick Health in Toronto tested technology from Google, Amazon and Apple to gauge how well their services comprehended the 50 most commonly prescribed medicines and whether they could provide accurate information to users.

Fossat and Palanica said they activated Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and Apple's Siri and played individual audio clips from 46 English speaking people with the prompt, "Tell me about," followed by the medication name.

"We reviewed all the literature, and identified this one area of medication comprehension that is under studied," said Fossat, in an interview with CNBC. "It's especially important to research these voice assistant tools, given the growing demand for them in health care."

None of the leading voice-activated home speakers were specifically intended for the medical sector, but research indicates they're increasingly being used for medication information and reminders, and there's rising interest in the technology in patients' homes, doctors' offices and hospitals.