Hopes in China rise for a Trump-Xi trade deal

Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) holds a grand ceremony to welcome U.S. President Donald Trump outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China on Nov. 9, 2017.

BEIJING – As the presidents of U.S. and China near a highly anticipated meeting on trade, the gap in both sides' expectations regarding a deal remains wide.

Analysts with ties outside China see major obstacles, notably on how both sides can come to terms over the treatment of Chinese telecom giant Huawei. But after a tumultuous few weeks of increased tough talk from Beijing, the calculus of some with ties to the Chinese government is that President Donald Trump is ready to move toward an agreement.

Chinese President Xi Jinping broke his silence on Tuesday with state media announcing he is willing to discuss trade issues with Donald Trump at next week's G-20 meeting. The reports came less than 20 minutes after Trump tweeted that he "had a very good telephone conversation with President Xi of China" and the two would have an "extended meeting" during the gathering.

"Xi Jinping emphasized, on the issue of trade, that both sides should resolve the problem through fair dialogue; the important thing is to protect the rational concerns of both sides," state news agency Xinhua reported, according to a CNBC translation of the Chinese-language article. "We also hope the U.S. will fairly treat Chinese enterprises."

U.S. and Chinese stock indexes jumped, partly in anticipation that the world's two-largest economies will reach an agreement in the trade dispute that has lasted for over a year.

"The best we can hope for from this meeting is an agreement not to raise tariffs," Tom Rafferty, principal economist for China at The Economist Intelligence Unit, said in a phone interview Wednesday.

The key will be finding the right language that balances U.S. and Chinese interests, he said. "The risk of this falling apart and the U.S. proceeding with tariffs is quite high."

Warding off additional tariffs and cancelling ones applied during the last 18 months have been a priority for Beijing in the trade dispute.

Earlier this month, Trump threatened tariffs on an additional $300 billion Chinese goods if Xi didn't attend the G-20 meeting.