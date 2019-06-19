Ikea will pay someone to go to Copenhagen and see why it's one of the happiest places in the world

Copenhagen, Denmark, is known for having a high quality of life, and it's one of the top 10 most liveable cities in the world, according to Economist Intelligence's Global Liveability Index 2018. Denmark was also ranked the second happiest country on Earth by the 2019 World Happiness Report.

Now Ikea wants to send someone to live in Copenhagen for two weeks in September to explore what makes its residents so happy.

Ikea will pay for all travel expenses, put the winner up in a Danish apartment (with Ikea furniture) and also pay them a Danish "salary." While the contest didn't clarify how much the salary will be, the trip is valued at $8,000, which includes the "salary, airfare, accommodations, insurance and other expenses," an Ikea representative tells CNBC Make It.

Ikea is looking for someone who is "eager to investigate and act almost like an anthropologist," a representative from Ikea tells CNBC Make It.