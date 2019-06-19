These are the 10 most in-demand skills in Asia Pacific right now, according to LinkedIn

What are the most useful skills to have in today's shifting work environment?

It's a question that's on the minds of employers and employees alike, but LinkedIn claims to have the answer.

In a new "Future of Skills" report, the professional networking site has drawn on data from a regional subset of its more than 600 million members to identify what it sees as the "rising skills" of the workforce.

Focusing specifically on the Asia Pacific region, the report highlights 10 skills that have experienced "exponential growth" over the past 5 years. That refers to both a surge in listings of those skills on members' profiles and also an increase in demand from employers.

Typically, demand for those "rising skills" was three times higher than for other areas of expertise in the past 12 months, LinkedIn said. That's a figure the company expects will rise further over the coming years, it added.

"These skills may be nascent now but will potentially see wide-scale adoption in the future," the report noted.

Indeed, 42 percent of the core skills required for common occupations are expected to change by 2020, according to 2018 research from the World Economic Forum cited by the report.

Here are LinkedIn's 10 rising skills in Asia Pacific and the jobs to which they are best applied: