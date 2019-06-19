These are the 10 most in-demand skills in Asia Pacific right now, according to LinkedIn

What are the most useful skills to have in today's shifting work environment?
It's a question that's on the minds of employers and employees alike, but LinkedIn claims to have the answer.
In a new "Future of Skills" report, the professional networking site has drawn on data from a regional subset of its more than 600 million members to identify what it sees as the "rising skills" of the workforce.
Focusing specifically on the Asia Pacific region, the report highlights 10 skills that have experienced "exponential growth" over the past 5 years. That refers to both a surge in listings of those skills on members' profiles and also an increase in demand from employers.
Typically, demand for those "rising skills" was three times higher than for other areas of expertise in the past 12 months, LinkedIn said. That's a figure the company expects will rise further over the coming years, it added.
"These skills may be nascent now but will potentially see wide-scale adoption in the future," the report noted.
Indeed, 42 percent of the core skills required for common occupations are expected to change by 2020, according to 2018 research from the World Economic Forum cited by the report.
Here are LinkedIn's 10 rising skills in Asia Pacific and the jobs to which they are best applied:
Artificial intelligence (AI) is an area of computer science that uses machines to perform human-like tasks. As companies become more dependent on data, AI is playing an increasing role in their decision-making processes. Airbnb, for example, now uses visual recognition and machine learning to understand what photos are most attractive to potential guests.
Blockchain refers to a decentralized public ledger which stores a growing list of records, known as blocks. Blockchain has risen to prominence over recent years as the underlying technology behind cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, but it's applications are wide-reaching. Today, the technology is used in sectors such as the law, security and even education.
In an increasingly globalized world, businesses need to make sure they comply with the various regulatory and legal frameworks of each of the countries in which they operate. That has spawned a growing demand for compliance experts.
In software engineering, continuous integration refers to the regular merging of all developers' work onto one shared platform. The aim of the role is to help detect problems early on in the development process.
Frontend web development is the process of converting data into the graphical interface, or web pages, seen by internet users. In today's increasingly digital world, that process is required by businesses across most industries. However, LinkedIn highlighted opportunities in Asia Pacific's retail sector, where e-commerce sales are expected to reach $3.5 trillion by 2021.
Gesture recognition technology aims to close the gap between humans and devices by teaching computers to read human movements. The global gesture recognition market is expected to be worth $30.6 billion by 2025, and the banking, higher education and advertising sectors are jumping aboard.
Human-centered design aims to put user experience at the forefront of all design decisions. It is an approach for which Apple co-founder Steve Jobs was famed, and one that will be increasingly in demand in Asia Pacific as product development ramps up, according to LinkedIn.
Robotic process automation is an emerging form of business process automation. Using robotics or artificial intelligence, the process aims to automate high volume, repetitive tasks. Examples of its use are in banking and telecoms, where transactions and customer complaint procedures can be automated.
Social media marketing is the use of social media to promote product and services. With social media adoption continuing to grow rapidly in Asia Pacific, businesses are increasingly using it to reach new and existing customers. Indeed, 74 percent say they believe social media marketing contributes to their bottom lines.
Workflow automation is the process of automating manual processes based on pre-defined business rules. By automating repetitive, low skilled processes, businesses say they can free up employees' time for more creative and higher skilled tasks.
