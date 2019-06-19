Mexico becomes first country to ratify USMCA trade deal via Senate vote

The Fed came very close to promising a rate cut Wednesday, and now markets are focused on a possible July rate cut.Market Insiderread more
Markets had expected the central bank to keep its benchmark interest rate steady while setting up a cut at the July meeting.The Fedread more
Powell said policymakers are concerned about some of the recent economic developments and see a growing case for easier policy.The Fedread more
The Fed chief said that despite reports that Trump was looking to demote or fire him, he doesn't plan on leaving anytime soon.The Fedread more
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that Facebook spoke to the central bank about the digital currency called LibraThe Fedread more
With bold and targeted steps, economists say, government can increase opportunity and incomes for many more people in ways that strengthen, not weaken, American capitalism.Politicsread more
The vote makes Mexico the first of the three countries to win legislative approval for the trade agreement.Politicsread more
Resident "Fast Money" crypto expert Brian Kelly breaks down the major differences between bitcoin and Facebook's new cryptocurrency Libra.Fast Moneyread more
Oracle found revenue growth from cloud applications in its fiscal fourth quarter, which helped it surpass analysts' expectations.Technologyread more
For those who want more power, the new Gran Coupe comes with a brutish, 523-horsepower twin-turbo V-8.Autosread more
American Airlines is the first major U.S. airline to order Airbus' new long-range, single aisle aircraft.Paris Air Showread more
Mexico on Wednesday became the first country to ratify the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) agreed last year by the three countries to replace the 25-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).
By an overwhelming majority, Mexico's Senate backed the trade deal negotiated between 2017 and 2018 after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to withdraw from NAFTA if he could not get a better trade deal for the United States.
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador had already said the deal would be ratified this week in the Senate, where his leftist National Regeneration Movement (MORENA) and its allies have a comfortable majority in the 128-member chamber.
There has been little parliamentary opposition in Mexico to trying to safeguard market access to United States, by far Mexico's most important export market, and the deal was backed by nearly all the opposition lawmakers who voted.
The USMCA was ratified with 114 Senators voting in favor and four against. There were three abstentions.
Three of the four votes against the deal came from MORENA senators, as did one abstention. The other vote against the deal was from an independent senator, while two members of the center-right National Action Party (PAN) also abstained.
Seven senators were not present for the vote.