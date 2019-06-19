Mexico becomes first country to ratify USMCA trade deal via Senate vote

Skip Navigation
Here's what the stock market liked from the Fed

The Fed came very close to promising a rate cut Wednesday, and now markets are focused on a possible July rate cut.

Fed holds rates steady, but opens the door for a rate cut in the...

Markets had expected the central bank to keep its benchmark interest rate steady while setting up a cut at the July meeting.

Powell: The case for more accommodative policy has strengthened

Powell said policymakers are concerned about some of the recent economic developments and see a growing case for easier policy.

Powell on Trump: 'The law is clear that I have a four-year term'

The Fed chief said that despite reports that Trump was looking to demote or fire him, he doesn't plan on leaving anytime soon.

Facebook discussed its cryptocurrency launch with the Fed, Jerome...

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that Facebook spoke to the central bank about the digital currency called Libra

5 ways to fight wealth inequality, according to economists

With bold and targeted steps, economists say, government can increase opportunity and incomes for many more people in ways that strengthen, not weaken, American capitalism.

Bitcoin's digital gold, but Facebook's Libra is the digital...

Resident "Fast Money" crypto expert Brian Kelly breaks down the major differences between bitcoin and Facebook's new cryptocurrency Libra.

Oracle up sharply as it beats expectations

Oracle found revenue growth from cloud applications in its fiscal fourth quarter, which helped it surpass analysts' expectations.

BMW debuts 4-door, 8-Series Gran Coupe with an entry price around...

For those who want more power, the new Gran Coupe comes with a brutish, 523-horsepower twin-turbo V-8.

American Airlines becomes the first US airline to order new...

American Airlines is the first major U.S. airline to order Airbus' new long-range, single aisle aircraft.

Alphabet employees blast policies on contractors, China at...

Employees spoke out on issues such as forced arbitration, workplace equity and Project Dragonfly at Alphabet's annual shareholder meeting.

Mexico becomes first country to ratify USMCA trade deal via Senate vote

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer directs trucks entering the United States from Mexico through the Otay Mesa Port of Entry in San Diego, California.
David Maung | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Mexico on Wednesday became the first country to ratify the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) agreed last year by the three countries to replace the 25-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

By an overwhelming majority, Mexico's Senate backed the trade deal negotiated between 2017 and 2018 after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to withdraw from NAFTA if he could not get a better trade deal for the United States.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador had already said the deal would be ratified this week in the Senate, where his leftist National Regeneration Movement (MORENA) and its allies have a comfortable majority in the 128-member chamber.

There has been little parliamentary opposition in Mexico to trying to safeguard market access to United States, by far Mexico's most important export market, and the deal was backed by nearly all the opposition lawmakers who voted.

The USMCA was ratified with 114 Senators voting in favor and four against. There were three abstentions.

Three of the four votes against the deal came from MORENA senators, as did one abstention. The other vote against the deal was from an independent senator, while two members of the center-right National Action Party (PAN) also abstained.

Seven senators were not present for the vote.