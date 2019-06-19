Mnuchin says Trump wants to keep government open as Washington scrambles for budget, debt deal

The Fed came very close to promising a rate cut Wednesday, and now markets are focused on a possible July rate cut.Market Insiderread more
Markets had expected the central bank to keep its benchmark interest rate steady while setting up a cut at the July meeting.The Fedread more
Powell said policymakers are concerned about some of the recent economic developments and see a growing case for easier policy.The Fedread more
The Fed chief said that despite reports that Trump was looking to demote or fire him, he doesn't plan on leaving anytime soon.The Fedread more
With bold and targeted steps, economists say, government can increase opportunity and incomes for many more people in ways that strengthen, not weaken, American capitalism.Politicsread more
Slack Technologies' reference price was set at $26 per share, the New York Stock Exchange announced Wednesday evening.Technologyread more
If the Trump administration and Congress fail to reach a spending agreement, the White House will offer to keep the government funded at its current levels for a year, Mnuchin...Politicsread more
With the Federal Reserve deciding not to cut interest rates but leaving the door open for future cuts, experts are split on what comes next.Trading Nationread more
Slack's public market debut on Thursday will generate billions for venture firm Accel and healthy returns for Andreessen Horowitz and Social CapitalTechnologyread more
Oracle found revenue growth from cloud applications in its fiscal fourth quarter, which helped it surpass analysts' expectations.Technologyread more
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that Facebook spoke to the central bank about the digital currency called LibraThe Fedread more
President Donald Trump wants to avoid another shutdown as the White House and Congress try to scrape together a deal to fund the government and raise the U.S. borrowing limit, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Wednesday.
If the Trump administration and Congress fail to reach a spending agreement, the White House will offer a continuing resolution to keep the government funded at its current levels for a year, he said. The administration would also propose a one-year debt ceiling increase.
Mnuchin made the comments to reporters after a meeting among White House officials and congressional leaders in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office.
The Treasury secretary said lawmakers from both parties agreed that they needed to raise the debt ceiling. If Congress fails to increase the borrowing limit, the U.S. could risk default on its debt — which would have ripple effects throughout the global economy. The Treasury could lose the ability to pay its bills in the coming months.
During the meeting, negotiators had a tougher time coming to an agreement on spending caps, according to multiple reports. If officials in Washington cannot raise those limits, it could trigger budget sequestration — significant automatic cuts across government agencies.
Republicans said Democrats pushed for more nondefense spending Wednesday than they previously had, according to reports. Funding for the current fiscal year runs out Sept. 30.
Congress will have to beat both the budget and debt ceiling deadlines, as Congress typically leaves Washington for the month of August. Failing to address both issues could wreak havoc on the U.S. and global economies.
In December and January, funding for parts of the government lapsed for a record 35 days.
— CNBC's Ylan Mui contributed to this report.