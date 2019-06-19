Morgan Stanley isn't sure how to value Tesla anymore

Elon Musk, co-founder and chief executive officer of Tesla Inc., speaks during an unveiling event for the Tesla Model Y crossover electric vehicle in Hawthorne, California, U.S., on Friday, March 15, 2019.

Tesla shares are nearing Morgan Stanley's price forecast but the firm isn't sure how to tell investors to value Elon Musk's company from here.

"We continue to believe Tesla is fundamentally overvalued, but potentially strategically undervalued," Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas wrote in a note on Wednesday.

Morgan Stanley has an "equal weight" rating and a $230 price target on Tesla, just above the stock's Tuesday close of $224.74 a share. Jonas has had a mixed bag of analysis on Tesla recently. At the same time, the stock has traded with equal swings of fear and jubilance: The month of May saw Tesla shares crater to its lowest level in over three years, before rebounding more than 25% in just a couple weeks.