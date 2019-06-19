Morgan Stanley isn't sure how to value Tesla anymore

More and more American firms are calling for the Trump administration to resolve its conflict with China.World Economyread more
Normally, when the Fed starts loosening policy it does so amid clear-cut signs of economic weakness.Economyread more
Target CEO Brian Cornell apologized to customers for a disappointing weekend after the company experienced outages that shut down its cash registers and credit-card processors...Retailread more
American Airlines is ordering Airbus' new A321XLR, according to a source familiar with details of the agreement.Paris Air Showread more
Tesla shares are nearing Morgan Stanley's price target but the firm isn't sure how to tell investors to value Elon Musk's company.Investingread more
Companies are increasingly willing to pay for employees to go to the doctor. Uber is partnering up with Grand Rounds, a start-up that sells into the employer channel, to make...Technologyread more
Apple's iOS 13 update, which will be available in the fall for iPhones, will let Siri read your text messages to you through your AirPods. Here's how to set it up.Technologyread more
Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei tells CNBC the company's business is still strong in China.Technologyread more
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on WednesdayInvestingread more
Disney is making one final push to make "Avengers: Endgame" the highest-grossing film of all time. According to two media reports, the massive blockbuster will get a...Entertainmentread more
The pilots union for Southwest Airlines says it will ask Boeing for compensation to cover legal costs and lost income for pilots due to the 737 Max grounding.Airlinesread more
Tesla shares are nearing Morgan Stanley's price forecast but the firm isn't sure how to tell investors to value Elon Musk's company from here.
"We continue to believe Tesla is fundamentally overvalued, but potentially strategically undervalued," Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas wrote in a note on Wednesday.
Morgan Stanley has an "equal weight" rating and a $230 price target on Tesla, just above the stock's Tuesday close of $224.74 a share. Jonas has had a mixed bag of analysis on Tesla recently. At the same time, the stock has traded with equal swings of fear and jubilance: The month of May saw Tesla shares crater to its lowest level in over three years, before rebounding more than 25% in just a couple weeks.
On May 21, Jonas slashed his worst-case scenario forecast for Tesla to $10 a share, saying there's reason for concern due to the company's increasing debt and possible lack of demand in China. The next day Jonas had a call with Morgan Stanley clients, telling them that Tesla is "not really seen as a growth story" and instead appears more "like a distressed credit and restructuring story."
But Jonas has stuck to his $230 price target on the stock. While he's raised questions about key parts of Tesla's business, the analyst has simultaneously declared that investors "underappreciate" the company's self-driving unit. Additionally, in a note at the beginning of this month, Jonas pointed to Tesla's demand in May as demonstrating how the company continues "to extend its lead vs. a still-small group of true [electric vehicle] competitors."
Jonas said in Wednesday's note that, despite the risk to the company's core business and opportunity from its future potential, "the stock market has done a good job pricing in the confluence of both factors."
Jonas cited Musk's recent bullish statements about the company's coming second-quarter earnings report as a catalyst for Tesla's recent stock recovery. While he warned that monthly data about Tesla sales "is prone to volatility and revision," Jonas said the metric of deliveries "is likely to be the top driver of short term and rest-of-year share price performance."
– CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed to this report.