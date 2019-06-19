Powell: Some Fed officials believe the case for more accommodative policy has strengthened

Markets had expected the central bank to keep its benchmark interest rate steady while setting up a cut at the July meeting.The Fedread more
The stream is slated to start at 2:30 pm ETThe Fedread more
This is a comparison of Wednesday's FOMC statement with the one issued on May 1 after the Fed's previous policy-making meeting.The Fedread more
Powell said policymakers are concerned about some of the recent economic developments and see a growing case for easier policy.The Fedread more
The Fed chief said that despite reports that Trump was looking to demote or fire him, he doesn't plan on leaving anytime soon.The Fedread more
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the case for a rate cut at central bank's Wednesday meeting is not strong enough.The Fedread more
If you're concerned about what Wednesday's Fed decision means for your bank account, mortgage loan or credit card — as well as student debt, home equity loan and car payment —...Personal Financeread more
The Federal Open Market Committee's quarterly economic forecast includes the so-called dot plot of where members see interest rates heading.The Fedread more
Employees spoke out on issues such as forced arbitration, workplace equity and Project Dragonfly at Alphabet's annual shareholder meeting.Technologyread more
The Federal Reserve lowered its inflation forecast for 2019 while keeping the growth expectations unchanged.The Fedread more
With bold and targeted steps, economists say, government can increase opportunity and incomes for many more people in ways that strengthen, not weaken, American capitalism.Politicsread more
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the case has strengthened for interest rate cuts ahead.
Speaking to media members after this week's central bank meeting, Powell said policymakers are concerned about some of the recent economic developments and see a growing case for easier policy.
"Overall, our policy discussion focused on the appropriate response to the uncertain environment," he said. "Many participants believe that some cut to the fed funds rate would be appropriate in the scenario they see as most likely."
Among those concerns are slowing global growth, inflation that persistently falls short of the Fed's 2% target and the ramifications of tariffs the U.S. and its trading partners, particularly China, have leveled.
The comments came following a meeting in which the Federal Open Market Committee opted to keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged but signaled possible cuts ahead amid a weakening economic environment.
"Many participants now see the case for somewhat more accommodative policy has strengthened," Powell said.
The decision to hold the line was 9-1, but a dot plot chart that shows individual members' expectations for rates showed division about where rates go through the remainder of 2019.
The median "dot" indicated no change in rates this year, but the full chart showed eight members in favor of staying put, eight expecting to cut and one projecting a quarter-point increase.
Powell said even those members who favored the status quo "agree the conditions for accommodation have strengthened since our May meeting."
This is breaking news. Please check back here for updates.