Rep. McHenry calls for a hearing on Facebook's cryptocurrency: 'We should be better informed'

The Fed came very close to promising a rate cut Wednesday, and now markets are focused on a possible July rate cut.Market Insiderread more
Markets had expected the central bank to keep its benchmark interest rate steady while setting up a cut at the July meeting.The Fedread more
Powell said policymakers are concerned about some of the recent economic developments and see a growing case for easier policy.The Fedread more
The Fed chief said that despite reports that Trump was looking to demote or fire him, he doesn't plan on leaving anytime soon.The Fedread more
With bold and targeted steps, economists say, government can increase opportunity and incomes for many more people in ways that strengthen, not weaken, American capitalism.Politicsread more
Slack Technologies' reference price was set at $26 per share, the New York Stock Exchange announced Wednesday evening.Technologyread more
If the Trump administration and Congress fail to reach a spending agreement, the White House will offer to keep the government funded at its current levels for a year, Mnuchin...Politicsread more
With the Federal Reserve deciding not to cut interest rates but leaving the door open for future cuts, experts are split on what comes next.Trading Nationread more
Slack's public market debut on Thursday will generate billions for venture firm Accel and healthy returns for Andreessen Horowitz and Social CapitalTechnologyread more
Oracle found revenue growth from cloud applications in its fiscal fourth quarter, which helped it surpass analysts' expectations.Technologyread more
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that Facebook spoke to the central bank about the digital currency called LibraThe Fedread more
Rep. Patrick McHenry has questions about Facebook's plan for its cryptocurrency.
The Republican from North Carolina is calling for a hearing on the matter, although he told CNBC on Wednesday he isn't prejudging the social media giant and its proposal.
"There are so many open questions here, and I think we should actually be better informed," he said on "Closing Bell. "
"What I'm asking for is a hearing on what they're proposing with project Libra and the consortium that they've built around the world, how they are going to utilize it, the opportunity and the intention that they have."
Facebook announced on Tuesday that in 2020 it will launch a cryptocurrency, run by the nonprofit Switzerland-based Libra Association. It is also collaborating with several companies, including Mastercard, Visa and PayPal.
The news has some on Capitol Hill concerned, or at least hesitant.
Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee, asked the company to delay the project until Congress and financial watchdogs can get more information.
"With the announcement that it plans to create a cryptocurrency, Facebook is continuing its unchecked expansion and extending its reach into the lives of its users," she said in a statement Tuesday.
However, McHenry said he's looking at Facebook's crypto as an issue separate from the regulatory ones the company is already facing.
"You can have a worldview about whether or not Facebook is a savior of the world or the 'Death Star,' but the question of cryptocurrency is a wholly separate thing than Facebook and the utilization of our data," he said.
Tune in: Rep. Maxine Waters will appear on "Closing Bell" on Thursday at 3 p.m. ET.
— CNBC's Kate Rooney contributed to this report.