Most SoftBank Vision Fund investors want to join the second fund, says CEO Masayoshi Son

Masayoshi Son, chairman and chief executive officer of SoftBank Group at the SoftBank World 2018 event in Tokyo, Japan.

Most investors in SoftBank Group's $100 billion Vision Fund want to join the group's forthcoming second fund, founder and Chief Executive Masayoshi Son said on Wednesday, adding discussions would begin soon.

The entrepreneur said in May a second fund would launch "soon", with SoftBank likely to be the only investor initially.

Raising further funds is essential if Son is to extend his spending spree on late-stage startups around the world.

Investors in the first fund include the sovereign wealth funds of Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi, Apple and Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd.

The Vision Fund will ramp up its employee numbers to 1,000 from 400 currently, Son said at the group's annual general meeting.

The fund's head, Rajeev Misra, said he sees investment rising to 100-150 companies, from around 80 at present.

Internet firms now dominate rankings of the world's largest companies but have transformed just two industries, advertising and retail, which make up only a small part of the economy, Son told investors.