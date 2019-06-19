Southwest pilots to seek compensation for Boeing 737 Max impact

More and more American firms are calling for the Trump administration to resolve its conflict with China.World Economyread more
The Fed is not likely to make a move on interest rates when it meets this week, but it should clear the way for a rate cut later in the summer.Market Insiderread more
Target CEO Brian Cornell apologized to customers for a disappointing weekend after the company experienced outages that shut down its cash registers and credit-card processors...Retailread more
American Airlines is ordering Airbus' new A321XLR, according to a source familiar with details of the agreement.Paris Air Showread more
Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei tells CNBC the company's business is still strong in China.Technologyread more
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on WednesdayInvestingread more
The pilots union for Southwest Airlines says it will ask Boeing for compensation to cover legal costs and lost income for pilots due to the 737 Max grounding.Airlinesread more
Amazon announced an all-new Kindle Oasis on Wednesday morning with a feature that lets you adjust the screen to warmer tones for easier reading at night.Technologyread more
But BlackRock's global fixed income chief also says he doesn't think the Fed will announce a rate cut until July.Market Insiderread more
Panera Bread has been testing a menu specifically for dinner and plans to expand the pilot to a new market next month.Restaurantsread more
Beyond Meat's plant-based protein story holds appeal to the youngest generation of investors. But its shares, BYND, have done so well in such a short time that it may lead...Invest in You: Ready. Set. Grow.read more
PARIS — The pilots union for Southwest Airlines says it will ask Boeing for compensation to cover legal costs and lost income for pilots due to the 737 Max grounding.
The grounding in mid-March following two fatal crashes of the jet has run up legal fees for the Southwest Allied Pilots Association, which has had to comply with records requests as part of the Justice Department's investigation. Pilots have also lost wages over the last three months since the Federal Aviation Administration and other regulatory agencies said the Max cannot fly.
The pilots' union says it will be "seeking compensation and reimbursement from Boeing for every dollar legally available to be challenged, when the Max issues are resolved." The union hasn't said exactly how much the grounding of the Max has cost pilots. A person familiar with the matter estimates Southwest pilots lose $8.5 million per month not flying the Max.
Southwest was the launch airline for the 737 Max and has 34 of them in its fleet, the most of any airline in the world. The airline recently pushed back the date when it plans to resume Max flights to Sept. 2. While that date was set by the airline's management, the airline's pilots union says "there is no accurate estimate of when the Max will return to service."
At the Paris Air Show this week, Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg told CNBC he will not give a target date for the return of the Max, largely because it is unclear how long it will take regulatory agencies to recertify the plane. "We'll get it back in the air when it's safe. That is the most important thing here," said Muilenburg.