What to watch today: The Fed, CNBC's exclusive with Huawei's CEO, and another Tesla departure

BY THE NUMBERS

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning after Wall Street's best day in two weeks saw the Dow surge more than 350 points on hopes for a U.S.-China trade deal and interest rate cut signals from the Fed. The Dow and S&P are both less than 2% away from their record highs. (CNBC) The Fed ends its two-day policy gathering this afternoon, followed by Chairman Jerome Powell's post-meeting news conference. The timing of a possible Fed rate cut, which would be the first in more than a decade, remains up for debate. (CNBC)



President Donald Trump, asked if he still wants to demote Powell, told reporters Tuesday: "Let's see what he does." The president added he wants a "level playing field" from the central bank. (CNBC) On the economic front, mortgage application volume was not as stellar as last week's nearly 27% increase as rates climbed slightly. Overall home loan filings were down 3.4% this week. Refis were off 4%. But on an annual basis, both were strongly higher. (CNBC) Barnes & Noble (BKS) and Winnebago (WGO) issue quarterly earnings this morning. Oracle (ORCL), Smith & Wesson parent American Outdoor Brands (AOBC) and Steelcase (SCS) are out with numbers after today's closing bell. (CNBC)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

STOCKS TO WATCH

Adobe (ADBE) reported adjusted second-quarter profit of $1.83 per share, 5 cents above estimates. Revenue also topped forecasts. The software maker's results were helped by growth in its Creative Suite business and its digital media offerings. However, Adobe also gave lower current quarter guidance. U.S. Steel (X) said its second-quarter earnings would be lower than Wall Street had been expecting, due to softer demand and lower prices. La-Z-Boy (LZB) earned an adjusted 64 cents per share for its latest quarter, matching forecasts. Revenue was short of estimates. The furniture maker also said that additional U.S. tariffs on China imports would likely force the company to raise prices because of higher raw material costs. Jabil (JBL) matched forecasts with adjusted quarterly profit of 57 cents per share. The contract electronics manufacturer's revenue beat estimates. Apple (AAPL) is Jabil's biggest customer. Private equity firms who had been interested in buying NCR (NCR) have walked away without striking a deal for the automated teller machine and barcode scanner maker, according to the New York Post.

WATERCOOLER