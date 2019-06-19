Skip Navigation
logo
logo
logo
Success
Money
Work
Life
Video
CNBC.COM
Power Players

Glassdoor crowns Roche as having the most-liked CEO by German employees — surpassing SAP and Bosch

Green traffic light for bicycles at Brandenburger Tor (Brandenburg Gate) in the german capital Berlin
fhm | Moment | Getty Images

Taking up any leadership role in business requires a lot of responsibility, especially when it comes to making major decisions that require considering what's best for a company. Yet that doesn't tend to be the only quality that employees look for when it comes to management.

Whatever those values are, some CEOs are making a great impression on their workers, with Glassdoor having revealed which bosses are currently winning over the German workforce.

In this year's list, leaders who've cracked the top 10, have an approval rating of 93 percent or above, and come from a whole host of industries, with automakers making a frequent appearance.

One leader who continues to hold a spot in the top 10, is Daimler's Dieter Zetsche. Zetsche has appeared in all five years since the German rankings began. In May 2019, after the results were collated, resigned from his position on the company's board of management.

To gather the results, Glassdoor assessed online reviews posted by workers from Germany. Employees are also asked to rate several factors tied to their employment experience, including sentiment around their CEO's job performance, on top of rating workplace features like senior management among others.

"More and more, we're seeing top CEOs make decisions to shape the culture of their organizations to help recruit and retain quality talent, which has a direct correlation to fueling business success," Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor president and chief operating officer, said in a statement.

To be eligible, a business must have a minimum of 1,000 staff members and receive at least 20 CEO approval ratings and 20 senior management ratings between the course of May 2018 and April 2019.

Here are the highest-rated CEOs that are winning over German workers:

10. Bain & Company

CEO / Worldwide Managing Partner: Manny Maceda
Approval Rating: 93 percent

Bain’s office in Chicago
Source: Bain & Company
9. Merck KGaA

CEO: Stefan Oschmann
Approval Rating: 93 percent

8. Continental

CEO: Elmar Degenhart
Approval Rating: 94 percent

7. HubSpot

CEO: Brian Halligan
Approval Rating: 94 percent

MIT graduate Brad Coffey is the Director of Strategy and Corporate Development at HubSpot, photographed in Cambridge on Wednesday, September, 14 2011.
Wendy Maeda/The Boston Globe | Boston Globe | Getty Images
6. Westaflex

CEO: Peter Westerbarkey
Approval Rating: 94 percent

5. MHP – A Porsche Company

CEO: Ralf Hofmann
Approval Rating: 95 percent

4. Robert Bosch

CEO: Volkmar Denner
Approval Rating: 96 percent

The Robert Bosch GmbH logo sits on the exterior of Messe Stuttgart exhibition center as automobiles pass in Stuttgart, Germany, on Monday, July 18, 2016.
Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images
3. SAP

CEO: Bill McDermott
Approval Rating: 97 percent

2. Daimler

CEO during survey period: Dieter Zetsche
Approval Rating: 98 percent

1. Roche

CEO: Severin Schwan
Approval Rating: 99 percent

Severin Schwan, the man who governs the world's largest biotech group, Roche, has been crowned as the most-liked CEO by German employees.

Having held the C-Suite position since 2008, Schwan has been a part of the overall multinational firm since he graduated from university in 1993, where he started off as a trainee in the corporate finance field. The CEO has also been a member of Roche Holding's board of directors since 2013.

This is the first time that the Swiss healthcare firm has made an appearance in the top CEOs list for Germany, and its CEO has secured a highly-coveted percentage score of 99 percent.

Severin Schwan, chief executive officer Roche Holding.
Scot Eells | Bloomberg | Getty Images

For the complete methodology for Glassdoor's Top CEOs lists, click here.

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook

Don't miss:

SAP wins over German workers in Glassdoor's 'Best places to work' survey

Key tips on negotiating a pay rise — and what to do if it doesn't work out

Nobel Peace Laureate defines what it means to be a true leader

VIDEO0:5900:59
10 fastest growing jobs if you want to work for yourself
Make It
Green traffic light for bicycles at Brandenburger Tor (Brandenburg Gate) in the german capital Berlin
fhm | Moment | Getty Images
make it

Stay in the loop

Get Make It newsletters delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

About Us

Learn more about the world of CNBC Make It

Learn More

Follow Us

CNBC.COM

© 2019 CNBC LLC. All Rights Reserved. A Division of NBC Universal

Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceContact