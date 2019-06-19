Traders are pricing in a 100% chance of at least one Fed rate cut in July

Skip Navigation
Fed holds rates steady, but opens the door for a rate cut in the...

Markets had expected the central bank to keep its benchmark interest rate steady while setting up a cut at the July meeting.

Powell: The case for more accommodative policy has strengthened

Powell said policymakers are concerned about some of the recent economic developments and see a growing case for easier policy.

Powell on Trump: 'The law is clear that I have a four-year term'

The Fed chief said that despite reports that Trump was looking to demote or fire him, he doesn't plan on leaving anytime soon.

Here's what the stock market liked from the Fed

The Fed came very close to promising a rate cut Wednesday, and now markets are focused on a possible July rate cut.

Facebook discussed its cryptocurrency launch with the Fed, Jerome...

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that Facebook spoke to the central bank about the digital currency called Libra

American Airlines becomes the first US airline to order new...

American Airlines is the first major U.S. airline to order Airbus' new long-range, single aisle aircraft.

5 ways to fight wealth inequality, according to economists

With bold and targeted steps, economists say, government can increase opportunity and incomes for many more people in ways that strengthen, not weaken, American capitalism.

Bitcoin's digital gold, but Facebook's Libra is the digital...

Resident "Fast Money" crypto expert Brian Kelly breaks down the major differences between bitcoin and Facebook's new cryptocurrency Libra.

Oracle up sharply as it beats expectations

Oracle found revenue growth from cloud applications in its fiscal fourth quarter, which helped it surpass analysts' expectations.

Alphabet employees blast policies on contractors, China at...

Employees spoke out on issues such as forced arbitration, workplace equity and Project Dragonfly at Alphabet's annual shareholder meeting.

Oreo-owner Mondelez to take majority stake in Perfect Bar-parent,...

The deal for Perfect Bar's parent gives Mondelez a further foothold in snacking, as more people eat on-the-go.

'Miracle on the Hudson' pilot urges simulator training for the...

Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger told a congressional panel that pilots should receive simulator training before flying the Boeing 737 Max.

Markets

Traders are pricing in a 100% chance of at least one Fed rate cut in July

Yun Li@YunLi626
Key Points
  • The fed funds futures market is now pointing to a 100% chance of an easing of monetary policy next month.
  • The Fed decided to keep the benchmark rate in a target range of 2.25% to 2.5% Wednesday.
  • Fed chair Jerome Powell said the case for more accommodative policy has strengthened.
Traders and financial professionals work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
Drew Angerer | Getty Images

Traders are convinced the Federal Reserve will cut rates next month.

The fed funds futures market is now pointing to a 100% chance of an easing of monetary policy next month — a 67% chance of one rate cut to 2% to 2.25% range, a 31% probability of two cuts and 2% of three cuts in July, according to the CME FedWatch tool. The tool is based on futures pricing from live markets and reflect the views of traders placing real bets on the CME exchange.

The Fed decided to keep the benchmark rate in a target range of 2.25% to 2.5% Wednesday. The Fed's so-called dot plot shows that policy makers are divided for the remainder of this year, with eight members favoring one cut this year while the same number voted in favor of the status quo and one still wants a rate hike.

Along with that forecast, comments from Fed's Powell and a tweak to the central bank's statement caused traders to increase bets a cut is coming. Fed chair Jerome Powell said at a press conference Wednesday the case for more accommodative policy has strengthened, adding that policymakers are concerned about some of the recent economic developments. And the Fed dropped the word "patient" from its statement.

"The Fed has clearly opened the door to a rate cut," said Robin Anderson, senior economist at Principal Financial Group. "The Fed is going to do what it can to maintain the current economic expansion, and the shift in language used in today's statement makes it clear that we'll see at least one rate cut this year, potentially two."

Before the Fed announcement on Wednesday, traders were pricing in a 16% chance that the central bank would keep the rates unchanged in July, while seeing a 65% chance of one cut and a 19% chance of two cuts next month.