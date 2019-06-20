Australia's central bank flags lower rates in jobs hunt

The Fed came very close to promising a rate cut Wednesday, and now markets are focused on a possible July rate cut.Market Insiderread more
"No U.S. drone was operating in Iranian airspace today," a U.S. Central Command spokesman said, according to NBC News.World Politicsread more
The Fed left interest rates unchanged at its monetary policy meeting. The U.S. central bank did, however, drop the word "patient " from its statement and said it would "act as...Asia Marketsread more
As the presidents of U.S. and China near a highly anticipated meeting on trade, the gap in both sides' expectations regarding a deal remains wide.World Politicsread more
Markets had expected the central bank to keep its benchmark interest rate steady while setting up a cut at the July meeting.The Fedread more
The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell below 2% for the first time since November 2016 on Wednesday — breaching a key psychological level.Bondsread more
Powell said policymakers are concerned about some of the recent economic developments and see a growing case for easier policy.The Fedread more
Meatless alternatives are on the rise, fueled by startups and companies. CNBC's Uptin Saiidi tried out 21 days as a vegetarian and explores whether this is a fad or the future...Food & Beverageread more
Amazon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos gave more insight into his space company's lunar plans on Wednesday.Technologyread more
Sundar Pichai's note reads like a response to growing scrutiny from regulators, press and employees, and echoes a consistent theme of how Google helps people.Technologyread more
Delta warned travelers that a technical problem could delay flights on Wednesday.Airlinesread more
Australia's top central banker on Thursday said it was not "unrealistic" to expect a further reduction in interest rates given ample slack in the labor market, and called on the government for action on fiscal stimulus.
Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe said it was "unrealistic" to think that a single quarter-point cut in rates would be enough on its own to speed up economic growth.
The RBA cut rates to a record low of 1.25% earlier this month.
"Given this, the possibility of lower interest rates remains on the table," Lowe told an economics conference in Adelaide.
"It is not unrealistic to expect a further reduction in the cash rate as the Board seeks to wind back spare capacity in the economy and deliver inflation outcomes in line with the medium-term target."
The RBA is hardly alone in easing, with both the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank this week reversing course and opening the door to new stimulus.
Futures markets imply around a 58% chance of an RBA rate cut at its next meeting on July 2, while a move to 1% by August is considered a dead certainty. A further move to 0.75% is tipped by year-end.
Lowe was blunt in his assessment of the need for stimulus.
"The most recent data — including the GDP and labor market data — do not suggest we are making any inroads into the economy's spare capacity," he said.
Annual growth in the economy slowed to a decade low of 1.8% in the March quarter while the jobless rate has ticked up to 5.2% in recent months. Inflation and wages growth have also been more subdued than the bank previously expected.
Lowe said a more flexible labor market meant the economy could sustain a jobless rate down around 4.5%.
"Most indicators suggest that there is still a fair degree of spare capacity in the economy," he said. "It is both possible and desirable to reduce that spare capacity."
With this in mind, Lowe said it was important to recognize that monetary policy alone could not do all the work and called for more action on the fiscal front, including spending on infrastructure.
Structural policies that support firms expanding, investing, innovating and employing people would also be welcome.
So far, the newly re-elected coalition government of Prime Minister Scott Morrison has played down the need for fiscal stimulus and remains committed to returning the budget to surplus in 2019/20.