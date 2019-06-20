Cashin: US economy could be in 'borderline recession' by Q4 if US-China trade war drags on

Slack pursued an unusual direct listing, meaning it did not have banks underwrite the offering.CNBC Disruptor 50read more
Slack's CEO said that the company didn't want to go public via an IPO so that it could be as transparent and accessible as possible.Deals and IPOsread more
Oil jumped as much as 6% on Thursday after Iran shot down a U.S. military drone, prompting President Trump to blast Tehran on Twitter.Energy Commoditiesread more
For doubters thinking the rally is just a last gasp of the decade-long bull market, chart analysts are here to prove them wrong.Marketsread more
President Donald Trump on Thursday told reporters that "you'll soon find out" whether the U.S. will strike Iran.Politicsread more
Notorious "pharma bro" Martin Shkreli has reached a settlement with his former biopharmaceutical company Retrophin just weeks ago after he sued two company directors and its...Biotech and Pharmaceuticalsread more
"The slowdown in the global economy is reaching this shore," veteran trader Art Cashin says.Economyread more
Health-care stocks have caught a cold this year, but one technical analyst sees the beginnings of a recovery.Trading Nationread more
The billionaire investor believes the stock market is in a "zone of fair value" at current levels.Marketsread more
"I think there's a deceleration in the economy to the point where the railroads, the airlines, the companies, the lenders are all admitting that there's deceleration," says...Investingread more
Apple said in a letter released Thursday that tariffs could hurt its ability to compete globally.Technologyread more
The U.S. economy could be headed for a "borderline recession" If Washington and Beijing don't come to a trade deal soon, veteran trader Art Cashin warned on CNBC on Thursday.
"The slowdown in the global economy is reaching this shore. And if you continue to slowdown at the rate that we've slowed down in the last two months, by the fourth quarter you could be borderline recession, " said the UBS director of floor operations at the New York Stock Exchange.
President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping are set to meet next week in Japan at the G-20 summit, where they're expected to reengage on trade talks. But if the two world's largest economies fail to make a deal, investors should brace for a possible further economic slowdown and potentially more retaliatory tariffs.
"We can't afford to let it drag on too long," Cashin said in an interview on "Squawk Alley. " "First of all, the president can't afford it because of the election coming up."
"Obviously, if you're running for office, you don't want that," Cashin added.
However, Xi is meeting with North Korean leaders before the Trump summit. And that may be a sign that China is trying to bring something to the bargaining table next week, Cashin speculated.
Nuclear talks between the Trump administration and North Korea reached a stalemate in February after the two sides failed to agree on the removal of sanctions.
The Chinese could potentially strike a deal with North Korea that benefits the U.S., and ask the White House to back off on some of its trade demands, Cashin said.