Congress will move 'aggressively' to examine Facebook's cryptocurrency, Rep. Maxine Waters says

Top Stories
The Trump economy is starting to look more and more like the...

It wasn't supposed to be this way: The 2017 tax cut and aggressive moves toward deregulation were supposed to pull the U.S. economy out of its glacial move higher.

Trump says Iranian downing of US drone may have been...

President Trump says Iran may not have intentionally downed an unmanned U.S. surveillance drone.

Slack shares surge more than 50% over reference price in market...

Slack pursued an unusual direct listing, meaning it did not have banks underwrite the offering.

Slack CEO Butterfield explains why the company didn't go public...

Slack's CEO said that the company didn't want to go public via an IPO so that it could be as transparent and accessible as possible.

US oil surges 5.4% to settle at $56.65 after Trump says Iran made...

Oil jumped as much as 6% on Thursday after Iran shot down a U.S. military drone, prompting President Trump to blast Tehran on Twitter.

Fintech CEO claims Facebook `ripped off' his start-up's logo for...

If Facebook cut corners in something as basic as the branding of its nascent crypto efforts, this dispute could give ammunition to its many critics.

Federal Reserve's pivot to easier policy started with a Trump...

The road to the Fed's policy pivot to lower interest rates began in early May, with a tweet from President Trump on trade.

Gig economy workers may get short changed on Social Security...

Workers in the gig economy could get short changed when it comes to their Social Security checks in retirement. That's because the growing ranks of people who earn money on...

These stocks are big winners when rates drop

CNBC analysis using Kensho found that Disney, Verizon and Home Depot were some of the best performing Dow stocks in declining-rate environments.

MLB gives Tampa Bay Rays green light to explore two-city...

The possible plan would involve the Rays splitting home games between Florida and Montreal.

Roy Moore will run for Senate again in Alabama despite Trump's...

Moore's entry into the 2020 race is worrisome for the GOP, which sees the race as its best chance to pick up a Senate seat next year.

Chart analysts see more gains for stocks after record highs

For doubters thinking the rally is just a last gasp of the decadelong bull market, chart analysts are here to prove them wrong.

Congress will move 'aggressively' to examine Facebook's cryptocurrency, Rep. Maxine Waters says

Kate Rooney
Key Points
  • Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee, is continuing calls for Facebook to pause its cryptocurrency project until Congress can look into it.
  • The tech giant has faced scrutiny from Waters and other lawmakers in the days following its plan to launch a global cryptocurrency.
  • "We're going to move aggressively and very quickly to deal with what is going on with this new cryptocurrency," says Rep. Waters. "I think it's very important for them to stop right now what they're doing so that we can get a handle on this."
Rep. Maxine Waters, a Democrat from California and chair of the House Financial Services Committee, at a congressional hearing.
Andrew Harrer | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Top lawmakers are not hesitating to examine Facebook's ambitious new cryptocurrency project.

"We're going to move aggressively and very quickly to deal with what is going on with this new cryptocurrency," Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee, told CNBC's "Closing Bell " Thursday. "I think it's very important for them to stop right now what they're doing so that we can get a handle on this."

Facebook has faced widespread scrutiny in the days following its plan to launch a global cryptocurrency. The social network's announcement Tuesday caught the attention of Waters and other senior congressional finance committee members, global regulators, former lawmakers and industry insiders who questioned Facebook's ambitions. 

In a statement Tuesday, Waters asked Facebook to delay the project, which she said was a continuation of its "unchecked expansion and extending its reach into the lives of its users."

"We don't have a regulatory agency to oversee who they are and what they're doing," Waters said on CNBC Thursday. "This is like starting a bank without having to go through any steps to do it." 

Earlier this week, Facebook announced that it would launch a cryptocurrency run by the nonprofit Switzerland-based Libra Association in 2020. The project will not be controlled or fully run by Facebook, according to its white paper. It's also being run by a collaboration of organizations and companies that include Stripe, Uber, Mastercard, Visa and PayPal and Spotify. But Facebook has plans to profit from it through a new subsidiary Calibra that is building a digital wallet to store and exchange the cryptocurrency.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said that Facebook spoke to the central bank about the digital currency and that to his knowledge, the social network has made "quite broad rounds around the world with regulators, supervisors and lots of people to discuss their plans and that certainly includes us."

Waters is not the only Congress member pushing back on Facebook's plan. The senior Republican on the House Financial Services Committee, Rep. Patrick McHenry said "its potential unprecedented impact on the global financial system" and called for a hearing. Sen. Sherrod Brown, the senior Democrat on the Senate Banking Committee, said "Facebook is already too big and too powerful, and it has used that power to exploit users' data without protecting their privacy."

"We look forward to responding to lawmakers' questions as this process moves forward," a Facebook spokesperson told CNBC.

-- This story is developing. Please check back for updates.