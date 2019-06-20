Cramer: CEOs who I talk to see the economy slowing down and they hope the Fed sees it too

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Slack shares surge 50% over reference price

Slack pursued an unusual direct listing, meaning it did not have banks underwrite the offering.

CNBC Disruptor 50read more

Slack CEO Butterfield explains why the company didn't go public...

Slack's CEO said that the company didn't want to go public via an IPO so that it could be as transparent and accessible as possible.

Deals and IPOsread more

Oil prices jump more than 5% after Trump says Iran made a 'very...

Oil jumped as much as 6% on Thursday after Iran shot down a U.S. military drone, prompting President Trump to blast Tehran on Twitter.

Energy Commoditiesread more

Chart analysts see more gains for stocks after record highs

For doubters thinking the rally is just a last gasp of the decade-long bull market, chart analysts are here to prove them wrong.

Marketsread more

Asked if US will strike Iran, Trump says 'you'll soon find out'

President Donald Trump on Thursday told reporters that "you'll soon find out" whether the U.S. will strike Iran.

Politicsread more

Shkreli settles case with Retrophin after suing drug firm...

Notorious "pharma bro" Martin Shkreli has reached a settlement with his former biopharmaceutical company Retrophin just weeks ago after he sued two company directors and its...

Biotech and Pharmaceuticalsread more

Leon Cooperman: Big move higher for stocks could be 'close out...

The billionaire investor believes the stock market is in a "zone of fair value" at current levels.

Marketsread more

Cramer: CEOs who I talk to see economy slowing and they hope the...

"I think there's a deceleration in the economy to the point where the railroads, the airlines, the companies, the lenders are all admitting that there's deceleration," says...

Investingread more

Apple warns in letter to US that tariffs would reduce its...

Apple said in a letter released Thursday that tariffs could hurt its ability to compete globally.

Technologyread more

FDA proposes tighter opioid rules that would make new drugs less...

Under the proposal, drugmakers would have to say whether their drug has "any characteristics that would mitigate the risks of overdose, abuse or the development of addiction."

Health and Scienceread more

S&P 500 up just 0.3%, cutting gains after earlier rally took it...

Stocks gave back most of their gains on Thursday after the S&P 500 reached a record earlier in the day.

US Marketsread more

J.J. Abrams pens Spider-Man comic with son, will introduce new...

J.J. Abrams is teaming up with his son Henry to create a five-part Spider-Man comic book series for Marvel Entertainment.

Entertainmentread more
Investing

Cramer: CEOs who I talk to see the economy slowing down and they hope the Fed sees it too

Jessica Bursztynsky@jbursz
Key Points
  • CNBC's Jim Cramer says CEOs tell him that they're noticing a deceleration in the economy.
  • The Fed on Wednesday held interest rates steady, but indicated a cut could come later in the year.
  • "I think it's great that Powell recognizes that," Cramer says of Fed chief Jerome Powell.
VIDEO1:2901:29
Cramer: CEOs think the economy is slowing and they want the Fed to notice
Squawk Box

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Thursday the CEOs he's spoken with have noticed a slowdown in the economy as trade tensions between the United States and China persist.

"I think there's a deceleration in the economy to the point where the railroads, the airlines, the companies, the lenders are all admitting that there's deceleration," Cramer said on "Squawk Box."

"They know things have downshifted," Cramer said of the chief executive officers he touches base with on a regular basis across a broad swath of industries. "They're hoping the Fed sees it."

The Federal Reserve said Wednesday, after its two-day June policy meeting, that it was keeping interest rates steady, but indicated a cut could come later in the year. The Fed raised rates four times last year.

"I think it's great that Powell recognizes that" economic growth may be softening, Cramer said of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell who admitted there's a case for lowering rates in the future.

"Some of these developments are so recent that we wanted to see if there was a sustain," Powell said at his post-meeting news conference. "We will act as needed ... if that's appropriate and use our tools to sustain the expansion."

Forecasters are indicating the central bank will cut its benchmark rate next month, as President Donald Trump and the markets clamor for lower borrowing costs, at time when the U.S. and China have billions and billions of dollars in punitive tariffs on each others' imports.

Trump is set to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping at next week's G-20 summit in Japan, where the two leaders are expected to reengage on trade talks under the threat of even more levies.