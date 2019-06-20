Cramer's lightning round: Lockheed Martin is the one you have to own

ArcelorMittal: No. "Pricing pressure everywhere. If you have to own one of these you own Nucor, but I don't think you have to own one. "

TransDigm: "I like that. I think it's one of the better ones, but I have to tell you Lockheed Martin's got ... the best product portfolio right now. That's the one you have to own, and the stock was up today very big. "

PPL Corp.: "You'll be absolutely fine in that, not a problem with that. I've got to tell you I don't want you to own it, though. I don't want you to own it. You'll be fine, but I don't want you to own it ... AP is the one you want."

McKesson Corp.: "No. ... They are in such a difficult spot right now. ... I'm in the house of pain with CVS. I don't want you to join me with McKesson and you will. Stay away. "

B&G Foods: "They are so in the penalty box, we can't own them. Ever since that new management came in it's just been pain, pain, pain. I'm going to say no to that."

Amarin Corp.: "I think, look, it's a decent spec. ... I'm going to let you own that for a spec. It's obviously not Bristol-Myers, which by the way I like right here at $48."

HP: "I happen to love the management there. I think they are fantastic. That last quarter was good. It didn't seem to matter to people. I thought this stock should have gone to $22, $23. [CEO] Dion's [Weisler] the real deal. I'll buy that stock."

Zynga: "No, it's too early to buy Zynga ... You know in that gaming business, it's really hard right now. We're going to stay away from Zynga."

America Movil: "I'm going to say [no]. Don't want it."

Johnson & Johnson: "I love JNJ right here. ... You want to own that stock. I think it breaks out right here. It's been doing very well, despite the lawsuits."

MercadoLibre: "It's on fire, it's fantastic. ... I want you to hold on to that. I know it's read hot, but it's also real good."

Bausch Health: "I like it. It had a really nice move today, so you got to be careful."