Cramer's lightning round: Lockheed Martin is the one you have to own

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

CVS just laid out a big reason why health companies are worried...

Health-care companies claim they are not threatened by Amazon's potential foray into the space. A recent lawsuit suggests otherwise.

Technologyread more

The Trump economy is starting to look more and more like the...

It wasn't supposed to be this way: The 2017 tax cut and aggressive moves toward deregulation were supposed to pull the U.S. economy out of its glacial move higher.

Economyread more

10-year Treasury yield falls below 2% for first time since Nov...

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell below 2% for the first time since November 2016 on Wednesday.

Bondsread more

Slack shares surge 48% over reference price in market debut

Slack pursued an unusual direct listing, meaning it did not have banks underwrite the offering.

CNBC Disruptor 50read more

Trump says Iranian downing of US drone may have been...

President Trump says Iran may not have intentionally downed an unmanned U.S. surveillance drone.

Politicsread more

Here's who is getting rich from Slack's stock market debut

Slack's public market debut on Thursday will generate billions for venture firm Accel and healthy returns for Andreessen Horowitz and Social Capital.

Technologyread more

Federal Reserve's pivot to easier policy started with a Trump...

The road to the Fed's policy pivot to lower interest rates began in early May, with a tweet from President Trump on trade.

Market Insiderread more

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Beyond Meat, PayPal,...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on June 20.

Market Insiderread more

House Democrats release 270-page transcript of Hope Hicks'...

Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., said in a statement that lawyers for the Trump administration blocked Hicks from answering questions 155 times during the Wednesday hearing.

Politicsread more

Cramer: How to play the top Dow stocks ahead of China trade talks

Jim Cramer says "you'll want to keep some powder dry so you can buy into weakness and get some real bargains."

Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more

These stocks are big winners when rates drop

CNBC analysis using Kensho found that Disney, Verizon and Home Depot were some of the best performing Dow stocks in declining-rate environments.

Investingread more

Oracle closes at record high after earnings beat

Analysts raised their price targets on Oracle and were bullish on revenue growth even as other infrastructure companies face challenges.

Technologyread more

Mad Money

Cramer's lightning round: Lockheed Martin is the one you have to own

Tyler Clifford@_TylerTheTyler_
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

ArcelorMittal: No. "Pricing pressure everywhere. If you have to own one of these you own Nucor, but I don't think you have to own one. "

TransDigm: "I like that. I think it's one of the better ones, but I have to tell you Lockheed Martin's got ... the best product portfolio right now. That's the one you have to own, and the stock was up today very big. "

PPL Corp.: "You'll be absolutely fine in that, not a problem with that. I've got to tell you I don't want you to own it, though. I don't want you to own it. You'll be fine, but I don't want you to own it ... AP is the one you want."

McKesson Corp.: "No. ... They are in such a difficult spot right now. ... I'm in the house of pain with CVS. I don't want you to join me with McKesson and you will. Stay away. "

B&G Foods: "They are so in the penalty box, we can't own them. Ever since that new management came in it's just been pain, pain, pain. I'm going to say no to that."

Amarin Corp.: "I think, look, it's a decent spec. ... I'm going to let you own that for a spec. It's obviously not Bristol-Myers, which by the way I like right here at $48."

HP: "I happen to love the management there. I think they are fantastic. That last quarter was good. It didn't seem to matter to people. I thought this stock should have gone to $22, $23. [CEO] Dion's [Weisler] the real deal. I'll buy that stock."

Zynga: "No, it's too early to buy Zynga ... You know in that gaming business, it's really hard right now. We're going to stay away from Zynga."

America Movil: "I'm going to say [no]. Don't want it."

Johnson & Johnson: "I love JNJ right here. ... You want to own that stock. I think it breaks out right here. It's been doing very well, despite the lawsuits."

MercadoLibre: "It's on fire, it's fantastic. ... I want you to hold on to that. I know it's read hot, but it's also real good."

Bausch Health: "I like it. It had a really nice move today, so you got to be careful."

WATCH: Cramer's lightning round
VIDEO5:1205:12
Cramer's lightning round: Lockheed Martin is the one you have to own
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of CVS.

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
- Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com