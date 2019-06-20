Cramer's lightning round: Lockheed Martin is the one you have to own

Health-care companies claim they are not threatened by Amazon's potential foray into the space. A recent lawsuit suggests otherwise.Technologyread more
It wasn't supposed to be this way: The 2017 tax cut and aggressive moves toward deregulation were supposed to pull the U.S. economy out of its glacial move higher.Economyread more
The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell below 2% for the first time since November 2016 on Wednesday.Bondsread more
Slack pursued an unusual direct listing, meaning it did not have banks underwrite the offering.CNBC Disruptor 50read more
President Trump says Iran may not have intentionally downed an unmanned U.S. surveillance drone.Politicsread more
Slack's public market debut on Thursday will generate billions for venture firm Accel and healthy returns for Andreessen Horowitz and Social Capital.Technologyread more
The road to the Fed's policy pivot to lower interest rates began in early May, with a tweet from President Trump on trade.Market Insiderread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on June 20.Market Insiderread more
Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., said in a statement that lawyers for the Trump administration blocked Hicks from answering questions 155 times during the Wednesday hearing.Politicsread more
Jim Cramer says "you'll want to keep some powder dry so you can buy into weakness and get some real bargains."Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
CNBC analysis using Kensho found that Disney, Verizon and Home Depot were some of the best performing Dow stocks in declining-rate environments.Investingread more
ArcelorMittal: No. "Pricing pressure everywhere. If you have to own one of these you own Nucor, but I don't think you have to own one. "
TransDigm: "I like that. I think it's one of the better ones, but I have to tell you Lockheed Martin's got ... the best product portfolio right now. That's the one you have to own, and the stock was up today very big. "
PPL Corp.: "You'll be absolutely fine in that, not a problem with that. I've got to tell you I don't want you to own it, though. I don't want you to own it. You'll be fine, but I don't want you to own it ... AP is the one you want."
McKesson Corp.: "No. ... They are in such a difficult spot right now. ... I'm in the house of pain with CVS. I don't want you to join me with McKesson and you will. Stay away. "
B&G Foods: "They are so in the penalty box, we can't own them. Ever since that new management came in it's just been pain, pain, pain. I'm going to say no to that."
Amarin Corp.: "I think, look, it's a decent spec. ... I'm going to let you own that for a spec. It's obviously not Bristol-Myers, which by the way I like right here at $48."
HP: "I happen to love the management there. I think they are fantastic. That last quarter was good. It didn't seem to matter to people. I thought this stock should have gone to $22, $23. [CEO] Dion's [Weisler] the real deal. I'll buy that stock."
Zynga: "No, it's too early to buy Zynga ... You know in that gaming business, it's really hard right now. We're going to stay away from Zynga."
America Movil: "I'm going to say [no]. Don't want it."
Johnson & Johnson: "I love JNJ right here. ... You want to own that stock. I think it breaks out right here. It's been doing very well, despite the lawsuits."
MercadoLibre: "It's on fire, it's fantastic. ... I want you to hold on to that. I know it's read hot, but it's also real good."
Bausch Health: "I like it. It had a really nice move today, so you got to be careful."
Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of CVS.
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
- Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com