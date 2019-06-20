Analyst Dick Bove upgrades Goldman Sachs, says investment bank is 'crushing it'

One of Wall Street's most vocal and longest critics of Goldman Sachs has changed his tune and now recommends investors buy the company's stock, saying its investment bank is "crushing it."

Dick Bove, who joined Odeon Capital Group earlier this year, upgraded Goldman equity to buy from hold on Thursday thanks to what he categorized as its dominant presence in corporate dealmaking and an uptick in the firm's asset management segment.

Specifically, the bank analyst cited data showing the Goldman ranks No. 1 in U.S. equity offerings and has completed $12.1 billion in deals year to date. That represents 14.3% market share, 43.3% above the No. 2 competitor.

"This is a new financial industry and this is a new Goldman Sachs," Bove wrote. "The core reason to buy the stock is not so much what might be a great second quarter. It is that the company is being repositioned to fit its products into the newly formed markets driven by technology."