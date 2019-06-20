Facebook and Amazon back search engine for female movie and ad directors

Facebook and Amazon Studios are among the backers of a new website that will help businesses and producers find female photographers, ad and movie directors and editors in an effort to balance up male-dominated creative industries.

Amazon Studios is a subsidiary of Amazon and produces and distributes movies.

Dubbed a talent discovery service, Free the Work was launched by director Alma Har'el, whose movie "Honey Boy" will be released on Amazon in November. Har'el has also overseen commercials for companies such as Airbnb, Procter & Gamble and Coca-Cola, and was the first woman to direct an ad for Stella Artois. Procter & Gamble and AT&T are also sponsors of Free the Work.

A cross between a social network and online talent scout, Free the Work provides a database of female creatives, with an option to subscribe to a premium service. People using it can make personalized shortlists of the women they want to work with and share them with colleagues, and those with profiles on the site can network with each other, among other functions. Agency Wieden + Kennedy Portland made an ad to promote the initiative featuring Maria Anna Mozart, a musical prodigy whose talent was ignored in favor of her younger brother Wolfgang Amadeus.