Facebook's cryptocurrency faced with regulatory warnings from global central bankers

In this photo illustration, a visual representation of a digital cryptocurrency coin sits on display in front of a Facebook logo on June 17, 2019 in Paris, France.

Facebook will find itself dealing with plenty of regulatory questions about its new cryptocurrency, central bankers around the world said Thursday.

The social network detailed plans for its virtual currency, called Libra, earlier this week, a move that almost instantly provoked a reaction from politicians and regulators alike.

France's Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire warned against Facebook's crypto becoming a "sovereign currency," hours after Facebook's announcement, while a German politician called the company a "shadow bank."

Meanwhile, the U.S. Senate Banking Committee recently called on the tech giant to join a hearing on its ambitions to create a virtual currency.

Now, several central bankers are also weighing in on the debate.

"I think there's a lot of water to flow under the bridge before Facebook's proposal becomes something that we're using all the time," Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe said at a press conference Thursday.

"There are a lot of regulatory issues that need to be addressed, and they've got to make sure there's a solid business case."