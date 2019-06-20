Falling mortgage rates may already be lifting home prices

Mortgage rates have been falling steadily since the last week of April, and that may be reigniting home price appreciation. The lower the rate, the more purchasing power buyers have.

Home price gains had been shrinking since last summer, when rates rose sharply, but now they are making a U-turn as rates have been falling pretty steadily since April.

The median price of a home sold in May rose 3.6% compared with a year ago, according to Redfin. That is the largest gain in 7 months.

"As mortgage rates have fallen this month, Redfin has seen upticks in the number of people wanting to talk with our agents about buying homes and the number going on home tours," said Redfin chief economist Daryl Fairweather. "Recent surges in mortgage applications also reflect the impact low rates are having on homebuyer demand nationwide."

A report from CoreLogic showed prices up 3.6% in April annually, the first annual increase since March of last year.

"The pickup in sales between March and April, has helped to counter the recent slowing in annual home-price growth," said Dr. Frank Nothaft, chief economist at CoreLogic. "Mortgage rates are 0.6 percentage points below what they were one year ago and incomes are up, which has improved affordability for buyers. However, price growth has remained the highest for lower-priced homes, constraining housing choices for first-time buyers."