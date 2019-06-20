Jim O'Neill: China could globalize the yuan in a challenge to the US dollar's dominance

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Dow futures jump more than 200 points after the Fed raises rate...

Stock futures are surging after the Fed signaled interest rate cuts may begin as early as July.

US Marketsread more

US military drone shot down by missile in international airspace

A surface-to-air missile shot down a U.S. military drone over the Strait of Hormuz, a U.S. official said Thursday.

World Politicsread more

Trump could cause market 'turmoil' if he removes Powell, says...

President Donald Trump has publicly blamed the Federal Reserve's interest rates hikes for holding back U.S. economic growth.

The Fedread more

Here's who will get rich from Slack's stock market debut

Slack's public market debut on Thursday will generate billions for venture firm Accel and healthy returns for Andreessen Horowitz and Social Capital

Technologyread more

China's Xi Jinping arrives in North Korea on a visit 'big on...

China's President Xi Jinping arrived in Pyongyang on Thursday morning for a state visit to North Korea — the first by a Chinese state leader in 14 years. Experts say the move...

Asia Politicsread more

Gold prices surge to more than five-year high after Fed opens...

Gold prices spiked in the afternoon of Asian trading hours on Thursday after a dovish U.S Federal Reserve opened the door to further rate cuts, and the 10-year Treasury yield...

Metalsread more

Beyond Meat is now larger than 80 S&P 500 companies

Beyond Meat has blown up. The plant-based meat company is now larger than 80 S&P 500 companies, including Macy's, Xerox and Mylan.

Trading Nationread more

Oil at $100? Experts predict where crude could go if an Iran...

In an area responsible for the shipment of one-third of the world's seaborne oil, just how high could military confrontation — or indeed, an outright war — send the price of...

Oilread more

Waymo inks driverless car deal with Renault, Nissan for Europe...

Waymo has signed a deal with Renault and Nissan to develop self-driving cars and trucks for use in France, Japan and possibly other countries in Asia, including China, the...

Autosread more

PwC says US companies are expected to spend 6% more on health...

Employer medical costs are projected to rise by 6% next year, after averaging about 5.5% annually over the last three years, according to PwC.

Health and Scienceread more

Google Assistant beats Alexa and Siri at recognizing medications,...

Voice technologies have a long way to go before they can be reliably used for health and medical services, but Google is furthest along.

Technologyread more

Here's what the stock market liked from the Fed

The Fed came very close to promising a rate cut Wednesday, and now markets are focused on a possible July rate cut.

Market Insiderread more
China Economy

Jim O'Neill: China could globalize the yuan in a challenge to the US dollar's dominance

Weizhen Tan@weizent
Key Points
  • Beijing can consider expanding the role of the yuan globally to challenge the dominance of the U.S. dollar, Jim O'Neill, former chairman of Goldman Sachs Asset Management told CNBC's Tanvir Gill in an interview which aired Thursday.
  • While the greenback — the reserve currency of the world — is dominant today, the "only way that can ever change" is if there's a genuine, "long-term alternative" to the U.S. currency, O'Neill said.
  • China has already made some strides in internationalizing the use of its currency.
VIDEO4:0704:07
Jim O'Neill: I don't think a yuan depreciation makes sense
Street Signs Asia

Former Chairman of Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Jim O'Neill, said China could use its currency to gain an edge over the U.S. — but not by devaluing the yuan.

Beijing can consider expanding the role of the yuan globally to challenge the dominance of the U.S. dollar, he told CNBC's Tanvir Gill in an interview which aired Thursday.

While the greenback — the reserve currency of the world — is dominant today, the "only way that can ever change" is if there's a genuine, "long-term alternative" to the U.S. currency, O'Neill said.

China has already made some strides in internationalizing the use of its currency.

Chinese A-shares — those traded in mainland China — were included in index provider MSCI's global and regional indexes. The A-shares, as well as Chinese bonds in the Bloomberg Barclays index, are traded in yuan.

As Chinese assets are increasingly traded in global markets, more foreigners will need to trade in the yuan, which is the intent of the internationalization drive.

"Some people would say, of course, the ultimate weapon would be for China to start selling very large numbers of U.S. bonds ... but it would probably hurt, of course, the value of Chinese investments, " O'Neill said.

China is currently the largest holder of U.S. government debt, owning roughly $1.12 trillion in U.S. Treasury bonds. Analysts have debated on whether Beijing will consider the so-called "nuclear option" in its trade fight with the U.S. — defined as selling off its holdings of U.S. Treasurys and triggering a rise in interest rates, which could hurt the American economy.

VIDEO4:2904:29
How China could use its massive US debt holdings as a trade war weapon
Trade

A weaker yuan has been a key source of contention between U.S. and the China, with U.S. President Donald Trump accusing Beijing of intentionally letting its currency slide lower in order to make its exports cheaper.

But a weak yuan will also reduce investor confidence.

"I don't think a renminbi ... devaluation makes a lot of sense at all," he said, referring to another name for the yuan — the renminbi.

The other way China could strengthen its global position is to tap on the growing power of its consumers, O'Neill said. Currently, domestic consumption makes up only 40% of the country's GDP, versus 70% in the U.S., he pointed out.

"Over the next decade to 20 years, there's no way the U.S. consumer can continue to be the dominant share … of the U.S. economy ... Whereas for China to reach the BRIC-type dream ... the Chinese consumers got to continue to rise," said O'Neill.

O'Neill famously coined the term BRIC — an acronym referring to the economies of Brazil, Russia, India and China. He had predicted those four emerging countries were on their way to reshaping the world economy.

— CNBC's Yen Nee Lee contributed to this report.