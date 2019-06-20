Roy Moore, accused of sexual misconduct with teens, will run for Senate again in Alabama despite Trump's wishes

Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate in Alabama, Roy Moore, speaks at a campaign rally on September 25, 2017 in Fairhope, Alabama.

Roy Moore, the former judge accused of sexual misconduct with teens decades ago, will run for U.S. Senate again in Alabama — defying the wishes of President Donald Trump and the Republican Party.

Moore's entry into the 2020 race is worrisome for the GOP, which sees the race as its best chance to pick up a Senate seat next year. The former state Supreme Court chief justice lost a 2017 special election to Democratic Sen. Doug Jones despite Alabama's deep red hue.

"Yes, I will run for the United States Senate in 2020," Moore told reporters in Montgomery, Ala. on Thursday. He claimed the 2017 election was "fraudulent" and left Alabama voters "angry" and "tired" of "dirty politics."

During the 2017 Senate race, Moore denied the sexual misconduct allegations against him.

His decision makes it harder for Republicans to hold their 53-47 Senate majority. Jones seeks a full term in the Senate after his election to replace Jeff Sessions, who left the Senate in 2017 to become Trump's first attorney general.

The Senate Republican campaign arm has distanced itself from Moore. Even Trump — who backed the ex-judge in 2017 as he ran a pro-Trump campaign — urged him not to run for Senate again. Trump endorsed him against Jones in 2017.

National Republican groups warned that Moore's entry into the race could derail the GOP's efforts to win the seat.

In a statement Thursday, the Senate Leadership Fund — a super PAC aligned with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell — said "we believe most Alabama Republicans realize that nominating Roy Moore would be gift wrapping this Senate seat for [Senate Minority Leader] Chuck Schumer." The National Republican Senatorial Committee pointed CNBC to a statement made last month by its chairman, Sen. Todd Young of Indiana.

"The people of Alabama rejected Roy Moore not too long ago," he told the AP at the time. "I with my Republican colleagues always want to be supportive of the most conservative candidate who can actually win a race, and I don't see that anything has changed in the state of Alabama since the last election."

Republican Rep. Bradley Byrne, the apparent mainstream GOP favorite, has jumped into the Republican primary. So has former college football coach Tommy Tuberville.

An early poll in April found Moore leading the Republican primary field with 27% of support. Still, much could change in the race before voters head to the polls in the spring.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

