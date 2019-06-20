Dow futures sharply higher after Federal Reserve raises rate cut hopes

President Donald Trump has publicly blamed the Federal Reserve's interest rates hikes for holding back U.S. economic growth.The Fedread more
China's President Xi Jinping arrived in Pyongyang on Thursday morning for a state visit to North Korea — the first by a Chinese state leader in 14 years. Experts say the move...
Gold prices spiked in the afternoon of Asian trading hours on Thursday after a dovish U.S Federal Reserve opened the door to further rate cuts, and the 10-year Treasury yield...
The Fed came very close to promising a rate cut Wednesday, and now markets are focused on a possible July rate cut.
Waymo has signed a deal with Renault and Nissan to develop self-driving cars and trucks for use in France, Japan and possibly other countries in Asia, including China, the...
"No U.S. drone was operating in Iranian airspace today," a U.S. Central Command spokesman said, according to NBC News.
The Fed left interest rates unchanged at its monetary policy meeting. The U.S. central bank did, however, drop the word "patient " from its statement and said it would "act as...
As the presidents of U.S. and China near a highly anticipated meeting on trade, the gap in both sides' expectations regarding a deal remains wide.
Markets had expected the central bank to keep its benchmark interest rate steady while setting up a cut at the July meeting.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell below 2% for the first time since November 2016 on Wednesday.
Powell said policymakers are concerned about some of the recent economic developments and see a growing case for easier policy.
U.S. stock index futures were sharply higher Thursday morning, after the Federal Reserve signaled possible interest rate cuts later this year.
At around 02:40 a.m. ET, Dow futures rose 115 points, indicating a positive open of more than 130 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were both seen slightly higher.
Market focus is largely attuned to monetary policy settings, after the Fed signaled interest rate cuts beginning as early as July.
Policymakers at the Fed said Wednesday that they would stand ready to battle growing global and domestic economic risks as they took stock of intensifying trade tensions and growing concerns about inflation.
Most Fed policymakers slashed their rate outlook for the rest of the calendar year by approximately half a percentage point in the previous session, while Chairman Jerome Powell said others agree the case for lower rates is building.
Many market participants viewed the overall tone from the U.S. central bank as more dovish-than-expected, with the U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury yield falling to 1.974% — its lowest level since November 2016. The yield stood at 2.8% in January.
On the data front, investors are likely to monitor the latest weekly jobless claims figures, first-quarter current account data and the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing survey for June at around 8:30 a.m. ET. Leading index figures for May will follow slightly later in the session.
In corporate news, Darden Restaurants, Kroger and Commercial Metals are among some of the companies scheduled to report their latest quarterly results before the opening bell.
Canopy Growth and Red Hat are expected to release their latest earnings after market close.