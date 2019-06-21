Asia stocks set to trade lower; S&P 500 jumps to record high

Health-care companies claim they are not threatened by Amazon's potential foray into the space. A recent lawsuit suggests otherwise.Technologyread more
Stocks in Asia were set to decline at the open on Friday. Meanwhile, tensions in the Middle East continue to heat up.
Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese shares, with the Nikkei futures contract in Chicago at 21,445 as compared to the Nikkei 225's last close at 21,462.86.
Stocks in Australia were also set to see declines. The SPI futures contract was at 6,617.0, as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 6,687.40.
Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 jumped 1% to close at a record high of 2,954.18. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended its trading day 249.17 points higher at 26,753.17, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.8% to close at 8,051.34.
The U.S. Federal Reserve kept interest rates steady on Wednesday, but opened the door for a possible rate cut in the future. Following that, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury fell below 2% for the first time since November 2016.
Meanwhile, tensions in the Middle East continued to heat up after an Iranian missile shot down an unmanned U.S. surveillance drone on Thursday. That followed attacks on tankers in the Gulf of Oman last week.
Oil prices were sent soaring on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump said Iran made a "very big mistake. " U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude settled up $2.89, or 5.4%, to $56.65 a barrel after surging as much as 6% around 10 a.m. ET. Brent crude, the global benchmark, was up $2.79 — a 4.5% increase — at $64.61 a barrel.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 96.629 after it declined from levels above 97.6 earlier in the week.
The Japanese yen, often seen as a safe-haven currency, traded at 107.33 after seeing levels above 107.6 yesterday. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.6922 after rising from levels around $0.688 in the previous session.
— CNBC's Yun Li and Thomas Franck contributed to this report.