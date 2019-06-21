Asia stocks set to trade lower; S&P 500 jumps to record high

Stocks in Asia were set to decline at the open on Friday. Meanwhile, tensions in the Middle East continue to heat up.

Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese shares, with the Nikkei futures contract in Chicago at 21,445 as compared to the Nikkei 225's last close at 21,462.86.

Stocks in Australia were also set to see declines. The SPI futures contract was at 6,617.0, as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 6,687.40.