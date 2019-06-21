Bank of England keeps an 'open mind' on Facebook's cryptocurrency Libra

Health-care companies claim they are not threatened by Amazon's potential foray into the space. A recent lawsuit suggests otherwise.Technologyread more
It wasn't supposed to be this way: The 2017 tax cut and aggressive moves toward deregulation were supposed to pull the U.S. economy out of its glacial move higher.Economyread more
The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell below 2% for the first time since November 2016 on Wednesday.Bondsread more
Slack pursued an unusual direct listing, meaning it did not have banks underwrite the offering.CNBC Disruptor 50read more
President Trump says Iran may not have intentionally downed an unmanned U.S. surveillance drone.Politicsread more
Slack's public market debut on Thursday will generate billions for venture firm Accel and healthy returns for Andreessen Horowitz and Social Capital.Technologyread more
The road to the Fed's policy pivot to lower interest rates began in early May, with a tweet from President Trump on trade.Market Insiderread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on June 20.Market Insiderread more
Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., said in a statement that lawyers for the Trump administration blocked Hicks from answering questions 155 times during the Wednesday hearing.Politicsread more
Jim Cramer says "you'll want to keep some powder dry so you can buy into weakness and get some real bargains."Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
CNBC analysis using Kensho found that Disney, Verizon and Home Depot were some of the best performing Dow stocks in declining-rate environments.Investingread more
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney unveiled new initiatives on Thursday to help modernize and steer the central bank toward a new digital economy.
At his annual Mansion House speech, Carney announced measures including how to address inefficiencies in small business funding, allowing for more widespread use of cloud technology, and incorporating big data into regulatory technology.
One key area of focus is that of that of payments systems. The BOE noted that the proportion of online sales has been going up while the use of cash has been "declining from two-thirds to one quarter" over the past decade — both necessitating new demands on finance and transactions.
In his speech, the Governor said the "UK is still a long way behind countries such as Sweden, where users can make direct, free and real time bank-to-bank payments in-store and online with a text or a scan of a QR code. "
In recognition of the growing importance of payments firms, the BOE announced it will be the first central bank with plans to open up access to its balance sheet to new payment providers including firms and users of payment services. This would help "improve the transmission of monetary policy and increase competition."
A year ago, the BOE became the first G-7 central bank to open up access to its Real time Gross Settlement system to non-banks.
In a nod to Facebook, Carney said the central bank is keeping an "open mind but not an open door" to the company's stablecoin Libra, highlighting that the new coin would improve both financial inclusion and lower the costs of cross border payments.
"Libra, if it achieves its ambitions, would be systemically important," the governor said, but he cautioned that the new coin would have to meet the highest standards of prudential regulation and consumer protection, as well as adhere to anti-money laundering standards.
Last week, G-20 finance ministers agreed that the regulation of cryptocurrencies required a global coordinated effort.
Carney has been highlighting the risks climate change poses to financial risks since 2015.
In his speech, the governor spelled out the BOE's initiatives to support the transition to a carbon-neutral economy — which refers to the goal of achieving net zero carbon emissions.
He announced that the central bank will begin stress-testing the UK financial system for resilience against different climate risks including the transition and fiscal costs involved in moving to a carbon-neutral emission economy.
The design of the stress test will start later this year and will aim to be completed by 2021. This would make the Bank of England the second bank in the world to incorporate climate change into its financial stability tests after the Bank of Netherlands.
The BOE also committed to reducing its carbon footprint by almost two-thirds by 2030.