Bill Gates and Big Oil back this company that's trying to solve climate change by sucking CO2 out of the air

The central bank could end the reduction of its balance sheet ahead of schedule, a move that would add further monetary stimulus to the U.S. economy.Economyread more
This week was chalk full of milestones as a Fed meeting and tensions in the Middle East sent shockwaves across financial markets.Marketsread more
The president spoke in an exclusive interview with NBC's Chuck Todd for "Meet the Press."Politicsread more
An executive board led by Apple marketing SVP Phil Schiller meets every week to discuss controversial apps or other iPhone software programs that may infringe Apple's App...Technologyread more
"I literally do not have a company that is having a better quarter," Cramer said.Investingread more
Nike is the biggest sneaker maker in the U.S., putting it ahead of rivals Adidas and Under Armour. Its dominance in sports retail is undeniable. But what comes with being the...Retailread more
All three have been taking part in fundraising events in some of the bigger coastal cities, including New York, Boston, Los Angeles and San Francisco, where many influential...2020 Electionsread more
Billed as a community that bands together to crowdfund the payoff of people's student debt, the Givling app has attracted a large and loyal following of borrowers hoping for...Personal Financeread more
Trump announced his intention to pick Esper for Defense secretary after acting Pentagon chief Patrick Shanahan withdrew from consideration for the job.Politicsread more
Trading volume soared to 1,293,459 million contracts Wednesday, the same day the Federal Open Market Committee voted to keep rates unchanged.Marketsread more
Hong Kong police on Saturday condemned protesters that surrounded its headquarters as "illegal, irrational and unreasonable" as tensions over the city's relations with...China Politicsread more
In Squamish, British Columbia, there's a company that wants to stop climate change by sucking carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere.
It's called Carbon Engineering, and it uses a combination of giant fans and complex chemical processes to remove carbon dioxide from the air in a procedure known as Direct Air Capture.
Direct Air Capture isn't new, but Carbon Engineering says its technology has advanced enough for it to finally make financial sense.
The company is backed by Bill Gates — but also by the oil giants Chevron, BHP, and Occidental. These partnerships will bring Carbon Engineering's tech to market by using the captured carbon to make synthetic fuels and and help extract more oil from the ground.
Will Carbon Engineering's technology decrease the amount of CO2 in the air, or is it going to prolong our dependence on fossil fuels? Watch the video to learn more.