Chip stocks fall after Commerce Dept bars 5 more Chinese firms from buying US parts

The U.S. Commerce Department has banned five more Chinese companies from buying U.S. components after blacklisting Chinese telecom giant Huawei last month.Marketsread more
The S&P 500 was little changed on Friday after reaching a fresh record high earlier in the day as Wall Street concludes a week that saw strong gains in equities.US Marketsread more
CNBC interviewed dozens of local executives, state officials and federal lawmakers about where the deal stands. What emerges is a picture of a proposal hastily assembled...Politicsread more
"There is not a single company I've talked to that is going to have a stronger quarter than they did in the past quarter," Cramer says.Investingread more
The RBC survey data shows why Amazon is spending $800 million this quarter alone to make one-day free shipping the default for its Prime members.Technologyread more
The decision came a week ahead of what could be pivotal talks between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of a G20 summit in Osaka, Japan about tariffs on...Politicsread more
Hedge fund manager Kyle Bass believes the United States now has more leverage over China in trade negotiations than ever before.Hedge Fundsread more
The move is an important one because Wall Street firms tend to follow each other in expanding benefits amid a constant war for talent.Financeread more
An explosion tears through a Philadelphia gasoline refinery, the East Coast's largest, just as the busy summer driving season was beginning.Energyread more
Millennial stocks are looking fly this month, and one name could be on the verge of exploding in the next year.Trading Nationread more
President Trump says he called off the strike 10 minutes before it was scheduled to happen after a general told him it could result in 150 deaths.Politicsread more
The U.S. Commerce Department has banned five more Chinese entities from buying U.S. components after blacklisting telecom giant Huawei last month.
Higon, Chengdu Haiguang Integrated Circuit, Chengdu Haiguang Microelectronics Technology, Sugon and Wuxi Jiangnan Institute of Computing Technology are the five Chinese firms added to the department's entity list, according to a filing.
The department said these companies's activities "pose a significant risk of being or becoming involved in activities contrary to the national security and foreign policy interests of the United States."
Shares of U.S. semiconductors came under pressure after the announcement. Advanced Micro Devices tumbled more than 2%, while Xilinx and Nvidia also fell 2.2% and 1% respectively.
The move came before President Donald Trump's key meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the G-20 summit this month to discuss the lingering trade differences. The U.S. and China have slapped tariffs on billions of dollars worth of each other's goods, while ramping up tit-for-tat threats in the ongoing trade war.
The U.S. restrictions on Huawei have forced many U.S. chipmakers and tech companies including Google to cut ties with the Chinese giant. Huawei's American chip suppliers, including Qualcomm and Intel, are reportedly quietly lobbying to ease Huawei ban.