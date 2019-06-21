Senior Developers earn an average $109,957 per year—here are 9 other top tech jobs for new grads

With unemployment at a 50-year low of 3.6%, recent college grads are in a strong position to land high-paying jobs — especially in tech.

Using data from its platform, jobs site Comparably analyzed thousands of anonymous job records submitted by employees to see which tech jobs are the most popular and pay the most for workers between the ages of 18 and 24.

Comparably points out that unlike many industries that require an extended amount of work experience for certain roles, tech is an industry that is filled with young people whose talent and skills are in-demand immediately after graduation.

At the top of the list are senior developers. This job requires candidates to have experience with coding, web development and app development. Senior developers also earn an average yearly salary of $109,957 — that's more than double the average $50,004 salary that the National Association of Colleges and Employers said recent graduates earned in 2018.

Take a look below to see what other positions rounded out Comparably's list of top 10 tech jobs for new grads: