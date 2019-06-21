"Leadership League" is a unique insight into how the decision makers, power brokers and legends of sport reach the top in their fields. They tell their stories of how the right preparation can produce a winning sporting mentality.

Episode 2: Robert Lewandowski

Poland's Robert Lewandowski talks to CNBC's Tania Bryer about his childhood, his upbringing in Warsaw and how he became a world-renowned soccer star.

He reveals what it was like to work with Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp and how he deals with the pressure of playing in front of millions of people.

Watch 5 minutes of the show here: