European leaders fail to agree on candidate for next Commission President

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Trump reportedly approves military strikes on Iran — then...

Military planes and ships were getting ready to attack Iranian targets when the strike was called off on Thursday night, The New York Times reported.

Defenseread more

Gold prices ease after earlier spike above $1,400 per ounce

Gold prices gained for a second day in a row on Friday, touching levels not seen in almost 6 years.

Metalsread more

Huawei may demand more royalties from US firms that rely on its...

Huawei — which owns critical patents used by U.S. companies — has hinted it could extract more royalties.

Technologyread more

CVS just laid out a big reason why health companies are worried...

Health-care companies claim they are not threatened by Amazon's potential foray into the space. A recent lawsuit suggests otherwise.

Technologyread more

The Trump economy is starting to look more and more like the...

It wasn't supposed to be this way: The 2017 tax cut and aggressive moves toward deregulation were supposed to pull the U.S. economy out of its glacial move higher.

Economyread more

10-year Treasury yield falls below 2% for first time since Nov...

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell below 2% for the first time since November 2016 on Wednesday.

Bondsread more

Slack shares surge 48% over reference price in market debut

Slack pursued an unusual direct listing, meaning it did not have banks underwrite the offering.

CNBC Disruptor 50read more

Trump says Iranian downing of US drone may have been...

President Trump says Iran may not have intentionally downed an unmanned U.S. surveillance drone.

Politicsread more

Here's who is getting rich from Slack's stock market debut

Slack's public market debut on Thursday will generate billions for venture firm Accel and healthy returns for Andreessen Horowitz and Social Capital.

Technologyread more

Federal Reserve's pivot to easier policy started with a Trump...

The road to the Fed's policy pivot to lower interest rates began in early May, with a tweet from President Trump on trade.

Market Insiderread more

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Beyond Meat, PayPal,...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on June 20.

Market Insiderread more

House Democrats release 270-page transcript of Hope Hicks'...

Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., said in a statement that lawyers for the Trump administration blocked Hicks from answering questions 155 times during the Wednesday hearing.

Politicsread more
Europe Politics

European leaders fail to agree on candidate for next Commission President

Willem Marx@willemmarx
Key Points
  • Europe's most powerful political leaders have failed to agree on a suitable candidate to run the European Commission for the next five years.
  • The 28 Presidents and prime ministers chaired by former Polish premier Donald Tusk and known as the EU Council, announced that they would gather again next weekend for a further set of talks beginning Sunday, June 30.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) and French President Emmanuel Macron (R) in Berlin, Germany on April 29, 2019.
Carsten Koall | Getty Images

Europe's most powerful political leaders have failed to agree on a suitable candidate to run the European Commission for the next five years. This after an intensive set of negotiations in Brussels over the future leader of the world's largest trading block ended in stalemate

The 28 presidents and prime ministers chaired by former Polish premier Donald Tusk and known as the EU Council, announced that they would gather again next weekend for a further set of talks beginning Sunday, June 30.

"We're not quite at the point where I'd wish us to be," acknowledged German Chancellor Angela Merkel, whose preferred candidate Manfred Weber had earlier failed to win public endorsement from key European figures, including her French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

Weber out?

Weber is a German member of the EU's parliament and chair of a pan-continental center-right political group known as the European People's Party (EPP), which won the highest number of seats in last month's European parliamentary elections. The EPP includes Merkel's Christian Democrats among its membership, but despite such powerful support, his critics have frequently highlighted that Weber himself has no direct experience of executive government.

Traditionally the largest grouping in the European legislature would expect members of the EU Council of national leaders to formally propose that grouping's preferred candidate for president of the European Commission, the EU's executive branch, before the parliamentary body can formally sign off on their selection. A qualified majority of those leaders - or 21 out of 28 - must find agreement for that to happen.

But this so-called spitzenkandidat process is not codified in European law. After the inconclusive elections ending May 26 that saw the Strasbourg- and Brussels-based parliament further fragment into a complex set of competing political groups, the continent's top power brokers seemed to acknowledge Friday morning that their ability to choose a new Commission chief was hampered by uncertainty about the requisite parliamentary sign-off.

"That is the result of the fact that it's no longer sufficient that two political families come to an agreement. We have to have at least three," Chancellor Merkel told journalists as she exited talks in the early hours of Friday.

"We suggest the person, but we definitely don't want to see a crisis with parliament, to realize that what we suggest is not being accepted."

One apparent consequence of last night's failed talks is that the other top candidates favored and proposed by Europe's next two largest parliamentary groupings may also be dropped from the contest. They include Europe's current commissioner focused on competition, Danish politician and ex-minister Margarethe Vestager, and Dutch diplomat-turned-lawmaker Frans Timmermans, a current vice-president of the Commission.

President Macron said the selection process had been "blocked" by "initial agreements" among the various political blocs, but that any previous handshake deals that may have existed around candidates for Europe's top jobs were no longer valid.

VIDEO5:1805:18
What is the EU?
CNBC Explains

European officials must in the coming months also decide on the next president of the European Central Bank, the bloc's next top diplomat, and the person best suited to chair future European Council meetings once Tusk steps down. A new parliamentary session begins on July 2, and the current Commission's term in office is currently scheduled to end on October 31st.

Macron told reporters as he left talks that over the coming weeks he and his counterparts "need to surface names of people who are qualified for these jobs."