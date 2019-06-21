European leaders fail to agree on candidate for next Commission President

Europe's most powerful political leaders have failed to agree on a suitable candidate to run the European Commission for the next five years. This after an intensive set of negotiations in Brussels over the future leader of the world's largest trading block ended in stalemate

The 28 presidents and prime ministers chaired by former Polish premier Donald Tusk and known as the EU Council, announced that they would gather again next weekend for a further set of talks beginning Sunday, June 30.

"We're not quite at the point where I'd wish us to be," acknowledged German Chancellor Angela Merkel, whose preferred candidate Manfred Weber had earlier failed to win public endorsement from key European figures, including her French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.