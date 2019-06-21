A Fed president explained why he was the lone member who wanted an 'insurance' cut this week

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard wanted his fellow central bankers to approve an "insurance" rate cut at this week's meeting as a guard against weaker growth and low inflation.

In a statement Friday, Bullard explained his vote against the Federal Open Market Committee's decision to leave its benchmark interest rate unchanged. He was the only one of 10 committee members to dissent, although documents related to the meeting indicated considerable uncertainty about the future course of policy.

Low price pressures and an uncertain outlook with GDP growth "expected to slow" were central to his thinking. He differed with Chairman Jerome Powell's assessment in May that inflation that has remained below the Fed's 2% target is the result of "transitory" factors.