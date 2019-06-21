A Fed president explained why he was the lone member who wanted an 'insurance' cut this week

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard wanted his fellow central bankers to approve an "insurance" rate cut at this week's meeting as a guard against weaker growth and low inflation.
In a statement Friday, Bullard explained his vote against the Federal Open Market Committee's decision to leave its benchmark interest rate unchanged. He was the only one of 10 committee members to dissent, although documents related to the meeting indicated considerable uncertainty about the future course of policy.
Low price pressures and an uncertain outlook with GDP growth "expected to slow" were central to his thinking. He differed with Chairman Jerome Powell's assessment in May that inflation that has remained below the Fed's 2% target is the result of "transitory" factors.
"In light of these developments, I believe that lowering the target range for the federal funds rate at this time would provide insurance against further declines in expected inflation and a slowing economy subject to elevated downside risks," Bullard said. "Even if a sharper-than-expected slowdown does not materialize, a rate cut would help promote a more rapid return of inflation and inflation expectations to target."
The concept of an insurance cut has been debated extensively in recent weeks. With overall economic growth still solidly on the plus side and unemployment at a 50-year low, supporters of Fed easing argue that other signs showing a weakening picture argue for the Fed acting preemptively against a further slowdown.
Though the FOMC held the line on rates at the June meeting, markets still widely expect a cut at the July 30-31 meeting followed by two more quarter-point reductions by the end of the year. In fact, multiple Wall Street economists now think a 50 basis point cut in July is on the table.
Bullard indicated that he also thinks his colleagues are leaving open the possibility of policy changes ahead.
"Although I disagreed with the Committee's decision to leave its target range for the federal funds rate unchanged, I remain confident that the Committee will continue to monitor economic developments and respond accordingly as economic circumstances dictate, and I look forward to working with my colleagues to fulfill the FOMC's mandates," he said.